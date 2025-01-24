Glasgow Student Guide 2025: 9 of the best places to eat in Glasgow on a budget

By Archie Willis, Declan McConville
Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 21:18 GMT

A guide to dining in Glasgow on a budget if you are a student

Newcomers to university life in Glasgow need not look far for good food, but finding quality restaurants to fit a student’s budget can be trickier.

Many Glasgow restaurants, however, provide great student deals on food throughout the year, not only during freshers’ week. Others offer welcome reasonably-priced meals in the city centre, West End and beyond to all customers.

With experience of budgeting as a student in Glasgow, here is a selection of the city’s most affordable and enjoyable places to eat for students.

1. Bloc+

A popular venue for Glasgow students is Bloc+ on Bath Street in the city centre. While its major appeal may be the free entry to live music, gigs and club nights, Bloc+ also proudly offers daily cheap deals on food, like ‘Pasta Monday’ (£4) and ‘Kentucky Thursday’ (£5), with vegan and vegetarian options included. 117 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Bloc

2. Bar Soba

Student-friendly Bar Soba has two venues in Glasgow on Mitchell Lane and in Merchant City, with street food being their speciality. A 50% discount on their main menu, Sunday to Thursday and Friday's until 5pm. These deals are available to all students who sign up for Bar Soba’s free student membership scheme. 11 Mitchell Lane, Glasgow G1 3NU. | Bar Soba

3. Joanna Goodbite

Joanna Goodbite is an integral part of the student diet for any Strathclyder. The café lies just below the university’s main campus on George Street and serves up Scottish lunchtime classics, like the famous roll and sausage, at small prices. Expect it to be rammed full of Strathclyde students during term time. 92 George Street, Glasgow G1 1RF | Joanna Goodbite

4. Yippon

Asian fast food restaurant Yippon is another hit with students in the city centre. Perfect for a quick bite to eat, their popular sushi, bao buns, poke bowls and more all start from prices under a tenner.106 George St, Glasgow G1 1RF. | Yippon

