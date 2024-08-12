Museums of Glasgow: 8 of the best things to do and see at the Gallery of Modern Art

The Gallery of Modern Art on Queen Street at Royal Exchange Square is home to Glasgow’s contemporary art collection which includes works by Turner Prize winners and emerging artists.
Entry to the museum is absolutely free and it remains one of the city’s best tourist attractions. It was also the location which graffiti artist Banksy chose for his “Cut and Run” exhibition. The exhibition attracted 180,000 visitors during its 10-week run at the city centre museum.
This was of course just a temporary exhibit, but there are plenty of other great things to see at the museum which is a must stop for visitors heading to Glasgow.
1. Niki de Saint Phalle
Before you head into the Gallery of Modern Art, make sure to look up and admire the triangular mirror mosaic which sits above the entrance on the outside of the building. Saint Mungo, the founding father and patron saint of Glasgow and the story of Glasgow’s coat of arms is the inspiration for the colourful symbols and figures depicted. | Glasgow Life
2. Along The Way, Come What May / Somewhere, Somehow
This became the only publicly-sited artwork by Lawrence Weiner in Scotland. It's also the first public artwork commissioned by Glasgow Museums for GoMA since it opened in 1996. The texts are embedded into paving stones on Royal Exchange Square. | Glasgow Life
3. Stained glass windows by Adrian Wiszniewski
You can see themes of fire, earth, water and air, and colours of the elements. Fire in the basement, Earth on the ground floor with browns, greens and earthy hues. Water on the second floor has blues, and finally Air on the top floor is portrayed by opaque and white whirls on glass. | Glasgow Life
4. Peephole
For the opening of the Gallery of Modern Art in 1996, celebrated artist and wood sculptor, Tim Stead made 'Peephole'. The exhibit was created out of various woods to create a warm seating alcove in the wall on the first balcony. | Glasgow Life
