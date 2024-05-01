I relocated to Dennistoun last year, widely considered the most ‘up and coming’ neighbourhood in Glasgow’s East End because of its recent (partial) surrender to gentrification and influx of student inhabitants. Having lived most of my life in Falkirk my only real experience of the city was limited to its centre clothes shops, gig venues, pubs and the occasional nightclub. I was entirely unfamiliar with this pocket of Glasgow, only ending up here because the specific flat my boyfriend and I found was in walking distance to our respective workplaces and selling at a price we could afford. Thus, a considerable portion of the previous year has been devoted to exploring the businesses that share our new postcode and accustoming my daily routine to the amenities they offer.
And what an experience this has been for us. Dennistoun thrives because of its independent enterprises, people bringing their creativity, and harnessing quality and individuality. There’s enough people to help turn the cogs and in turn it has reaped a personality.
Here are some of my top places to eat, drink and shop on Duke Street in Dennistoun:
1. Zennor Coffee
A few months ago I succumbed to the matcha craze, swapping out coffee (maybe once or twice a week) for an iced green milky beverage that’s supposedly much lower in caffeine and helps you relax. It is an ancient Chinese delicacy that uses ground green tea leaves. When made a certain way, it is absolutely delicious. This little pink coffee shop tucked in the middle of Duke Street makes a delightful raspberry matcha. I also highly recommend their pistachio croissant. When the sun is shining the unit’s front facing window captures the light really well and it’s a lovely place to sit with a coffee and a book.
2. Mesa Dennistoun
My favourite food is a sandwich and they make them very well, loaded with ingredients. Hearty. I will usually always add a soup on as well which has never disappointed. Coffee tastes great too.
3. La Bodega
A fairly new addition to Dennistoun, just off Duke Street at the Lidl end. A Latin cafe serving Venezuelan coffee which I’ve found to be very pleasant. Now, I cannot vouch for their food as I have yet to try it but it is very photogenic and top of my list. If you get there before me let me know how it is.
4. The Loveable Rogue
On Thursdays this location does a £10 steak frites offer which I am a big fan of. Th restaurant holds a very nice aesthetic too, it’s a nice place to sit and eat a meal generally.
