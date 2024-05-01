I relocated to Dennistoun last year, widely considered the most ‘up and coming’ neighbourhood in Glasgow’s East End because of its recent (partial) surrender to gentrification and influx of student inhabitants. Having lived most of my life in Falkirk my only real experience of the city was limited to its centre clothes shops, gig venues, pubs and the occasional nightclub. I was entirely unfamiliar with this pocket of Glasgow, only ending up here because the specific flat my boyfriend and I found was in walking distance to our respective workplaces and selling at a price we could afford. Thus, a considerable portion of the previous year has been devoted to exploring the businesses that share our new postcode and accustoming my daily routine to the amenities they offer.