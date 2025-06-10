'2Moreish' Dance Music Group announced by 'QFX' star Kirk Turnbull and entertainment couple Craig and Debbz ahead of release with music video taster

The new 2Moreish Get Up Stand Up track has a brand new music video on the official QFX YouTube page

Kirk Turnbull is no stranger to the music industry and is widely known for creating the hit Dance Music group 'QFX' and has had a string of hits including 'Freedom', 'Everytime You Touch Me' and 'Children Of The Night' and also did the UK mix for the huge Dance Hit 'Freed From Desire' by Gala

Now Kirk has been working on a huge new Dance Music project with Edinburgh showbiz and entertainment couple Craig and Debbz Stephens and have now announced the group name as '2Moreish' with the first release 'Get Up Stand Up' scheduled for July and there is a brand new music video Taster for the extended mix available on the Official 'QFX' YouTube channel

The trio have been secretly working on writing the lyrics from scratch as well as Kirk behind the music production at his QFX Studios where he now resides in the Czech Republic where Craig and Debbz lived with the Dance music mogul until the work was completed on the vocals

2Moreish get to work on the new Get Up Stand Up music track in the QFX studios

Kirk originally from the Hawick area has stated that '2Moreish' is something new that simply must be heard and the first release titled 'Get Up Stand Up' is going to be a belter and it's currently being promoted on DJ Pool all over Europe, USA and UK in clubs with some top DJ's and is fathering radio interest too so it's all going well and to plan'

Craig said: "We have been great friends with Kirk for a while and to work on great music together is outstanding and when it was ready then simply what I did was spend a lot of time creating a music video which helps towards the tracks release, it's all very exciting and everyone loves the track and it's message."

Debbie said: "We required a group name and after months of going over name ideas we all agreed on '2Moreish' After all we are known from hosting Moreish TV and there is 2 of us and with Kirk adding his music we are simply 2Moreish."

Kirk also added: "We have also been working on a follow up music track and this 1st track is great but the wait until we all hear the next track."

If you want that little bit more then watch the brand new music video 'Get Up Stand Up' by 2Moreish on the Official 'QFX' YouTube page