2Moreish set for festival scene in 2026
The couple were stunned after several festival organisers got in touch after their 2Moreish Dance music track gained exposure after breaking into the music market in Japan.
The organisers from each festival are now in discussions with the couple on the possibility of 2Moreish being part of their 2026 line-up. The couple will be in further discussions and meetings in October.
Craig said: "To break Japan was mad crazy, but to now have the organisers of several different well-known music festivals interested in 2Moreish is outstandingly exciting and we cant wait to talk with them all further."
Debbz, vocalist on the Get Up Stand Up single, added: "When we wrote this last year little did we know how far it would go as this is a really awesome year and we can't wait to see what 2026 brings us."
The 2Moreish Get Up Stand Up single is out now on all Digital Download Sites