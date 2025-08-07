2Moreish singer Craig takes over the mic on a Ryanair flight to announce the new Get Up Stand Up single release

Craig & Debbz were flying to Prague to spend time on a break at QFX star Kirk Turnbull's home

Flight crewe were drawn to Craig's sparkling red suit and asked him what's the occasion and Craig with Debbz said: "It's our 30th wedding anniversary year and our new single is released," Craig asked a member of the crewe if they could announce.

However, the Ryanair crewe asked if Craig wanted to do it himself and that's exactly what happened as Craig announced his 30th wedding anniversary then told passengers their new 2Moreish tune is out now titled Get Up Stand Up mentioning Debbz and friend QFX star Kirk Turnbull.

Craig who is one part of the dance music group alongside singer Debbz and QFX Star Kirk Turnbull, who co-wrote the track and produced the music, were on the flight to Prague to spend time on a break with Kirk at his home.

The new 2Moreish single Get Up Stand Up is creating huge waves in the music and dance music industry and is available on all major download sites now