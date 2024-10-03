84% of Glasgow parents say spending time outdoors is the best way to keep kids entertained

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite record-breaking rainfall, with parts of the Glasgow experiencing their wettest season ever, the desire for outdoor exploration in Scotland remains strong.

According to recent research by the National Trust for Scotland, 85% of adults agree that exploring outdoors is the best way to keep young children entertained. This enthusiasm is especially high in Glasgow (84%).

These numbers reflect the widespread appreciation Scottish families have for outdoor adventures and with more than 100 diverse locations under its care, including castles, coastlines, woodlands and more, the National Trust for Scotland offers countless opportunities to get outdoors. From visiting Craigievar Castle—said to have inspired Disney’s iconic castle—to Land Rover safaris at Glencoe, or spotting ospreys and puffins, there’s no shortage of unique and varied activities that can spark the imaginations of both children and adults.

Membership with the National Trust for Scotland provides unlimited free entry to all its places across the country, making it an affordable way for families to embark on their next adventure. Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the Trust has a range of rainy-day ideas for this autumn, ensuring that families are prepared for all conditions—a practical necessity given Scotland’s unpredictable climate.

Autumn Gardens

Stuart Mackinnon, Glasgow Operations Manager for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “This summer may not have brought us the weather we had hoped for, but it hasn’t stopped the need to get outside, and entertain restless kids. As they finish their first few weeks back to school, it’s a great time to remember that the National Trust for Scotland has many places in our care across the country, that are full of adventures that allow families to spend quality time together, regardless of the season, the weather or the budget.”

Find the National Trust for Scotland’s activity map at participating locations, and find additional information about how to support the Trust’s work or plan your own adventures at https://www.nts.org.uk/campaigns/scottish-summer