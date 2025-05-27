90 Years Young – how a cup of tea a day keeps Glasgow care home resident feeling youthful

John Evans, a much-loved resident at Oakview Care Home in Glasgow’s south side, has celebrated his 90th birthday with friends, family and staff – and revealed that the secret to his remarkable vitality is staying active, enjoying the occasional flutter, and never being without a beloved cup of tea.

Born on 3rd May 1935 in Glasgow and raised in Thornliebank, John has made a name for himself within the local community and more recently within the care home as someone who always embraces life with energy and a sense of adventure.

John is also a regular participant in Glasgow Life’s walking football sessions and has been attending for several years, proudly pulling on his boots to keep his lifelong love of football alive.

David Addison, Wellbeing Enabler at Oakview Manor, said: “He’s always been full of energy and has that ‘ready for action’ attitude, no matter the challenge – whether it's a game of dominoes, a sports match on TV, or joining in with activities here, John’s the first one to get involved.

John celebrating after a session at walking football

“We’re so impressed by his continued commitment to sport – still taking part in walking football matches at 90! He’s an inspiration to other residents and staff alike.”

John, a former engineer, worked for Shanks, now Armitage Shanks, in Barrhead and later at Weir Pumps in Cathcart, where he was known for his precision and hard work in a career that spanned decades.

An avid sports enthusiast, John played football well into adulthood for his local team Thornliebank FC. He also has a lifelong love for horseracing and greyhound racing, and until recently could be found taking his daily mile-long walk to the bookies – a ritual his niece jokingly suggests is behind his impressive fitness at 90.

His niece, Linda Jackson, added: “My Uncle John’s always been up for anything – football, travel, or just heading out for his daily walk to the bookies. I honestly think that combination of fun, exercise and a good sense of humour is what’s kept him so sharp.”

John attending walking football by Glasgow Life

Speaking about his milestone, John said: “Whatever happens, I’m always ready for action!” – a phrase that’s become something of a motto for him over the years.

To mark his 90th birthday, the team at Oakview Manor hosted a sports-themed party in John’s honour, complete with classic football memorabilia, themed games, and even a few cheeky bets placed on the day’s horse racing, just for fun.

David continued:“John brings so much life to our home. His positive spirit, his stories from Thornliebank and beyond, and his enthusiasm for sport are infectious. It was a privilege to celebrate this special day with him and ensure he felt just how loved and appreciated he is.”

Never married, John shared most of his life with his beloved brother Jim, who lived with him at the same care home until his passing a few years ago. The two were inseparable, and staff fondly recall the strong bond they shared.

John Evans celebrating his 90th birthday at Oakview Care Home

Sunita Poddar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Oakminster Healthcare, said: “It’s truly heartwarming to see residents like John embracing life with such energy and joy. His story is a wonderful example of how staying active, connected, and engaged can enrich our later years.

“At Oakminster, we’re committed to creating environments where individuals like John can continue doing what they love, surrounded by care, companionship and community.”

Oakview Manor is part of the Oakminster Healthcare group, which operates five care homes across Glasgow, including Chester Park in Kinning Park and Florence House in Govan.

Each home offers quality residential and nursing care in a warm, supportive environment where residents like John can continue to enjoy life to the full.