A giant LEAP for the future of South Lanarkshire’s charity

The LEAP Project, a charity providing support to older people in South Lanarkshire, were delighted to receive a donation of £7,683 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket will cover the costs of furniture for two community hub facilities that are operated by the LEAP Project. The hubs are Toll Pitch in Cambuslang and The Spittal in Rutherglen which will benefit from new tables, chairs and trolleys.

Stuart McGregor, LEAP's executive director, said: "Taking on these centres from South Lanarkshire Council is new ground for LEAP and we are grateful to Morrisons for helping us fit them out in such a practical way.

"Having the funds to buy simple, but vital, furnishings such as tables and chairs means we can start out as we mean to continue and have a quality and sustainable resource for LEAP and local communities to make use of."

The LEAP Project offers activities to members of the community in South Lanarkshire, pictured: David, Tilly, Duncan, Elaine, Lorraine and Eddie at LEAP’s cycle club

Established in 1992, The LEAP Project was established by a group of older people who identified a lack of leisure and learning opportunities for people in their local community aged 50 years and over. Since then, the charity has gone from strength to strength offering support, befriending, community hubs and independent living services, benefiting thousands of people.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Having a place for communities to come together and share times, social activities and support of one another in a safe environment is so important, particularly for older people who may otherwise be on their own.

“That’s why I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to provide this grant for furniture for the two community hubs that will be used by many people for years to come.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.