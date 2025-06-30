Abbey Mill Childcare Ltd sold to Leaps and Bounds (Scotland) Ltd

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is pleased to confirm the successful sale of Abbey Mill Childcare Ltd, a respected day nursery in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

This well-established setting has been providing quality childcare for over two decades and is registered for more than 90 children. Known for its excellent indoor and outdoor learning environments, the nursery holds a strong reputation locally and continues to receive high praise from the Scottish Care Inspectorate.

Renowned for its nurturing, play-led learning environment, Abbey Mill Childcare offers children a safe and stimulating space to grow, learn and flourish. With spacious, well-resourced classrooms and a large enclosed outdoor play area, children are encouraged to follow their interests and explore their world with curiosity and creativity. The nursery caters to children from birth to 5 years old.

With RDK's client looking to retire, Stephanie Quinn, Childcare and Education Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified the ideal buyer in Leaps and Bounds (Scotland) Ltd. The buyer previously purchased a setting through RDK in 2022. The business attracted interest from a wide range of buyers. The combination of long-standing goodwill, established operations, and scope for further development made it a highly appealing opportunity within the Scottish childcare sector.

Stephanie said: “This was a fantastic nursery to bring to market, and I’m thrilled to see it passed on to a motivated new owner who shares the same values. The seller was committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the staff and families, and it’s been a pleasure supporting them throughout the journey. I’m very proud to have been involved in this successful outcome.”