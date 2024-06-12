Acclaimed Edinburgh St Mary’s Music School brings Summer Concert to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of two national Summer Concerts, acclaimed Edinburgh-based St Mary’s Music School will bring a rousing performance of Hindemith, Ticheli and Janáček to Glasgow City Halls this June - with Lalo’s 'Symphonie Espagnole'.

Lalo’s 'Symphonie Espagnole' will also be performed by the the School's 2024 Lord Clyde Concerto Competition winner.

The Glasgow convert will be held in Glasgow City Halls on June 24 at 7.30pm and will be conducted by RSNO conductor and the school's artistic director, Robert Baxter.

Featuring classical music from composers Lalo, Hindemith, Ticheli and Janáček, Glasgow audiences will have the opportunity to see students from St Mary’s Music School’s String Ensemble, Senior Orchestra, and Choir perform. Pupils from the Douglas Academy will also join the School in-concert for an exciting new musical collaboration and first for Glasgow audiences.

Students from St Mary's Music School perform.

A long-standing member of the RSNO and appointed Artistic Director to the School in 2023, Robert Baxter will conduct the night’s closing composition, Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole - performed by St Mary’s Music School S4 student William, the 2024 winner of the prestigious Lord Clyde Concerto Competition.

In addition to conducting the School’s upcoming Summer Concerts, Robert Baxter has also recently conducted the music for productions of Cinderella and the Scottish tour of Swan Lake.

St Mary’s Music School Director of Music, John Cameron said: “Our upcoming Summer Concerts are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent of our pupils and the dedication of our staff. The young musicians will present works by Hindemith, Ticheli, and Janáček, alongside a highly anticipated performance of Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole. We're thrilled to bring these concerts to audiences in The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh and The City Halls, Glasgow.”

On performing Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole at the Summer Concerts, Lord Clyde Concerto Competition winner William said: "I am feeling nervous but also definitely looking forward to performing this piece, it is a huge privilege to have this opportunity and I owe this to my music teachers for their guidance and everyone involved in the orchestra who have made this a fantastic experience!"