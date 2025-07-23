Ahmadi Muslims from Glasgow join annual conference to pray for global peace amid escalating conflicts

59th Ahmadiyya Muslim Annual Convention Calls for Unity and Compassion in a Fractured World

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK will host its 59th Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) from 25th to 27th July 2025 at Hadeeqatul Mahdi in Alton, Hampshire. Gathering with 40,000 participants from over 100 countries, the event will unite people under the themes of prayer, peace, and global solidarity.

At a time when global tensions in Gaza, Ukraine, Iran, and beyond are intensifying, this convention offers a powerful reminder of the need for unity, moral leadership, and the healing power of faith.

His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Worldwide Head and Fifth Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has called on global leaders to end cycles of violence and choose dialogue over destruction. His Holiness said,

Flags at Jalsa Salana UK

“The Holy Qur’an teaches that saving one life is as if you have saved all mankind. Yet in today’s world, we see innocent lives lost in pursuit of political ambition and power. True strength lies not in bombs or bullets, but in the courage to seek peace, uphold justice, and recognise the dignity of every human being. Whether a child in Gaza, a mother in Ukraine, or a refugee fleeing conflict—each one belongs to our shared human family.”

Expanding on the motto of the Community, Love for All, Hatred for None, His Holiness has added that:

“Islam does not permit aggression or cruelty. Rather, it teaches that believers must embody compassion and fairness.”

The annual convention will feature a global pledge for peace as over 40,000 attendees form a symbolic human chain on the final day, renewing their commitment to reject extremism and uphold universal compassion. Interfaith sessions with diplomats, parliamentarians, and religious leaders will explore how faith can serve as a force for reconciliation and healing in divided societies. Keynote speeches by His Holiness will provide spiritual guidance rooted in Qur’anic teachings, addressing the moral void that enables global suffering.

Baitur Rahman Mosque Glasgow

Workshops and exhibitions will spotlight humanitarian aid led by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in crisis zones, including Gaza and Ukraine, where food relief, medical aid, and shelter have reached thousands regardless of race or religion. A special session will also shine a light on the ongoing persecution of Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan, with legal experts and human rights advocates examining the country’s discriminatory blasphemy laws and religious apartheid.

Mo-Az Ahmad President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Glasgow South said: “As the world fractures along political lines, our convention remains a beacon of Islamic values—of peace, mutual respect, and unwavering hope. We condemn all acts of violence and call on world leaders to rise above tribalism and work for lasting peace. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community proves through its actions that peace is not a slogan—it is a service, lived daily through sacrifice and sincerity.”

The 59th Jalsa Salana UK will take place from 25–27 July 2025 at Hadeeqatul Mahdi, Oakland Farm, Alton, Hampshire. All proceedings will be broadcast live via MTA International television to a global audience. Press passes and interview opportunities are available upon request. Follow the conversation via #JalsaUK and #LoveForAllHatredForNone.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a peaceful, revivalist Islamic movement founded in 1889 and now active in more than 200 nations.