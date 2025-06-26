Aldi calls on parents in Glasgow to apply for summer voucher support scheme

Aldi has launched a new voucher support scheme to help families in Glasgow and across the country with the added costs of looking after kids during the school holidays.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is urging parents in Glasgow to apply to its Summer Support Scheme, which will see vouchers given away for Aldi shoppers to spend in stores every day over the respective six-week breaks across July and August.

Families will be able to use the vouchers to stock up on whatever they need in store – from healthy snacks and cupboard essentials to toys and garden activities from the Specialbuy aisle to keep little ones entertained.

To apply for the scheme, shoppers simply need to submit their name and email address to [email protected], with one family chosen at random every day of July and August to receive a £50 voucher to redeem in store.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays can put extra pressure on finances, especially when it comes to keeping children fed, entertained and active during the six-week break.

“As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we don’t believe in paying a premium for healthy, quality food and we’ll always do what we can to support parents in making their money go further.”

The latest initiative forms part of Aldi’s wider commitment to supporting families by providing affordable, quality products for parents. Most recently, the supermarket committed to freezing the price of its Mamia First Infant Formula for the remainder of 2025 as formula prices remain at historic highs across the market.

Earlier this year, Aldi launched its Mamia New Parent Fund, giving away £100 Aldi vouchers to parents every week for a whole year to support with the cost of everyday items after welcoming a new baby.

For full terms and conditions of Aldi’s Summer Support Scheme, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-summer-support-scheme-the-giveaway/.