Alice Cooper announces Scotland and Wales shows for 2025

Alice Cooper has announced two exclusive UK shows for 2025 - his only performances in Scotland and Wales this year.

Icon, pioneer, and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Alice Cooper, one of the most acclaimed rock performers on the planet, last year returned with his band to the UK for the first time since 2022.

In July 2025, Alice will now bring fans in Cardiff (Tuesday 22 July - Cardiff Utilita Arena) and Edinburgh (Wednesday 23 July - Edinburgh Playhouse) closer than ever to the show, with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes to delve deeper into Alice’s world. The Edinburgh date marks Alice’s return to the celebrated venue after more than 20 years.

The Daily Telegraph wrote of the 2024 shows: “With this evergreen satire on the ego-crazed quest for power, this unwaveringly popular heavy rocker hit the bull’s-eye again.”

Louder Than War wrote: “This theatrical rock show, full of classic hits and elaborate stage antics reinforced why Alice Cooper remains a beloved live act five decades on – his ability to transport fans back to rock’s glory days while delivering a thoroughly entertaining and theatrical performance is second to none. Catch it while you can.”

Fans can expect spectacle - snakes, guillotines, monsters and more - wreaking havoc on stage nightly.

Classics like ‘Under My Wheels’, ‘I’m Eighteen’, ‘Schools Out’, ‘Poison’, ‘Billion Dollar Babies’, and ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ are staples of the set and there are surprises every night.

"Cardiff and Edinburgh - you can't escape! We missed you last year, but now we're coming back. Alice would never let you down. Can't wait to see all the Sick Things at our shows at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on July 22 and the Edinburgh Playhouse on July 23," said Alice Cooper.

Fresh from the success of his latest album, Road, a concept album about the thrills and spills of touring, Alice is back, accompanied as always by his long-running live band of Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass), Tommy Henrikson (guitar), Glen Sobel (drums), and Nita Strauss (guitar).

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” said Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

General tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday January 31.