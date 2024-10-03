Amazing Silent Discos is bringing retro silent disco to The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a string of sold-out events across the U.S., Amazing Silent Discos is bringing its unforgettable retro silent disco to the iconic Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow for one night only, Saturday 2 November 2024, 7:30-11pm. Guests can get ready to step back in time and experience a dance party like no other in this atmospheric, historic venue.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Old Fruitmarket, with its stunning cast-iron balconies, high ceilings, and original signage from its days as a bustling market, will be transformed into an epic dancefloor complete with a bar, nightclub-quality lights, and eye-popping visual effects. This isn’t your average night out, this is a silent disco extravaganza, with three DJs spinning non-stop throwback hits from the 80s, 90s, and 00s. Whether you're planning a night out with friends, colleagues, or even celebrating with a hen party, this retro silent disco promises a fun and memorable experience for everyone.

Each DJ will be playing live, and with a flick of a switch on your wireless headphones, you can jump between your favourite decades. Experience the surreal spectacle of a room full of people dancing and singing along – yet, to an outsider, it’s all happening in complete silence! It’s hilarious, energising, and something you must experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to bring our retro silent disco to The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow," said Alexis Tobin, Head of Operations and Production for XL Event Lab who are putting on Amazing Silent Discos: Retro Silent Disco. He added: "Scots really know how to throw a party, and we couldn’t think of a better place to bring our unique event than this iconic venue. The combination of the venue’s incredible atmosphere and timeless hits from the 80s, 90s, and 00s will create an unforgettable night of dancing and fun."

Retro silent discos

80s Channel Time to tease your hair and bust out your neon leg warmers as DJ1 spins the greatest hits from the legends of the 1980s. Expect a night filled with Thriller dance-offs and Like a Virgin singalongs with tunes from Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Queen, and more!

90s Channel Feel the 90s vibes as we roll through the best of TRL! Whether you're a Spice Girls fanatic or still have your N-Sync posters up, DJ2 will keep the nostalgia pumping with classic jams from Britney Spears, Eminem, Backstreet Boys, and more.

00s Channel From the booty-shaking beats of Beyoncé and Shakira to the pop-punk anthems of The Killers and everything in between, the noughties channel will have you vibing to the likes of Usher, Lady Gaga, and OutKast all night long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upgrade to VIP for exclusive perks, including priority entry, a glowing accessory bundle to make you stand out on the dancefloor, and access to the venue’s stunning balcony overlooking the action.

Retro silent discos

This is more than a night out – it’s an unforgettable time-traveling dance party in one of Glasgow’s most unique spaces. Whether you're singing your heart out to the 80s, throwing shapes to 90s bangers, or losing yourself to 00s chart-toppers, this retro silent disco promises non-stop fun, laughs, and memories. The event wraps up at 11pm, making it perfect for catching that last train home without missing any of the action on the dancefloor.

Tickets are already selling fast, so grab yours before they disappear!

Amazing Silent Discos Presents Date: Saturday 2 November 2024 Location: The Old Fruitmarket, Candleriggs, Glasgow Doors Open: 7:30 PM Over 18s only General Admission: £19 VIP Admission: £25 (includes priority entry, glow bundle, and balcony access)

About XL Event Lab

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retro silent discos

XL Event Lab are the creators of Amazing Silent Discos and are a worldwide event producer and promoter. The company has been running Headphone Disco since 2007 and is firmly established as the leading producer of silent disco events.

In addition to their silent disco expertise, XL Event Lab is also a leading creator of large-scale, interactive events, including The Big Bounce America, the world’s largest touring bounce house. Specialising in family-friendly events and immersive experiences, XL Event Lab brings fun, creativity, and innovation to every event, delivering unforgettable moments across the globe.

Retro silent discos

Retro silent discos