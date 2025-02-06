Amazon announces fastest-ever delivery speeds for Prime members and most-delivered items in Scotland

Amazon has announced it achieved its fastest-ever delivery speeds for Prime members globally in 2024, with over nine billion items arriving the same or next day around the world – and more than one billion items arriving the same or next day in the UK.

Some of the nation’s favourite speedy, same-day items over the last year were pharmacy essentials, including magnesium and baby wipes, and beauty products like mascara, hair treatments, and skincare.

Amazon continues to invest in its logistics and delivery capabilities to keep speeding up its delivery, with Same-Day Delivery available for millions of products in over 80 towns and cities across the UK.

To mark the milestone, former Mis-Teeq MC Alesha Dixon returned to the mic to deliver the speedy news at blistering speed with a 30-second freestyle revealing the total number of orders placed in the UK, the record delivery speeds reached, and some of the biggest-ordering Same-Day cities across the country.

Amazon also announced it is delivering even more everyday essentials – the household and pantry items across health, beauty, baby, pet food, and more. Cadbury’s Crème Eggs, WaterWipes baby wipes, and HP ink cartridges were among the most popular items ordered in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea, and Cardiff.

In 2024, Prime members in the UK on average saved nearly £200 on fast unlimited delivery – more than two times an annual membership fee.

“Our customers always tell us that they value the low prices, wide selection, and fast deliveries that we provide,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon.

"We work hard to innovate and provide faster, more sustainable deliveries, and are proud to announce another record-breaking year for fast delivery, with some big savings for Prime members along the way.”

Other 2024 UK stats:

The fastest order delivered in the UK in the last three months was to a customer in Manchester, who ordered children’s book ‘The Story Orchestra: Carnival of the Animals’ at noon and received it by 1:26pm

More than one billion items arrived the same or next day for Prime members Amazon delivered tens of millions essential products via Same-Day Delivery

The top shopped Same-Day Delivery categories were pharmacy, home, and beauty

Some of the most popular Same-Day Delivery products included Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, WaterWipes baby wipes, COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence, HP Ink Cartridges, Ring Chime, INSTAX mini instant film, and Echo Dot

In addition to fast deliveries to customers’ doorsteps, Amazon also offers a network of convenient and secure pick-up locations for qualifying items at no extra cost. Shoppers have the choice between self-service locker locations or staffed counters, with more than 25,000 pick-up locations throughout the UK.

There has never been a better time to be a Prime member, with unlimited fast, free delivery on millions of items across all categories, year-round low prices across a wide selection of products, access to exclusive deals, and an array of additional benefits.