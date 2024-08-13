Anna Campbell Jones has Designs on The Health Lottery's Podcast with Danni Menzies

Glasgow-based Anna Campbell-Jones, a renowned interior designer and presenter on the BBC hit show Scotland's Home of the Year is a guest on Paying it Forward, the podcast series from The Health Lottery. Anna shares her inspiring journey, creative insights, and the importance of giving back to the community.

The Health Lottery is thrilled to announce future guests in the series of its podcast, Paying it Forward, hosted by Danni Menzies. The episode dropping on Thursday 12th September features the multitalented Anna Campbell-Jones. With a remarkable £132 million raised by its players for health and wellness initiatives across Great Britain, The Health Lottery has long recognised the transformative power of giving back. Through the Paying it Forward podcast, audiences are invited to listen to snack-sized episodes filled with inspiring tales of kindness, resilience, and generosity. Anna Campbell-Jones shares that her first significant career milestone was gaining admission to the Glasgow School of Art. This pivotal moment, achieved through sheer determination and a bold interview approach, marked the beginning of her illustrious journey in the world of design. Creativity runs deep in Anna's veins, influenced by her mother, a thwarted artist who encouraged artistic expression at home, and her father, who allowed her to build and create with wood. These early experiences laid the foundation for her future endeavours in interior design. Anna's transition from lecturing at the Glasgow School of Art to presenting on television came unexpectedly at the age of 49. Initially hesitant about judging others' tastes, she proposed a more positive angle focusing on celebrating what home means to people. This fresh perspective resonated with the BBC, leading to her role on Scotland's Home of the Year. This career shift, occurring as she turned 50, brought extraordinary new opportunities and public recognition. In addition to her television career, Anna launched her own eponymous brand, driven by her passion for sustainable and Scottish-made products. Her authentic and vibrant social media presence has earned her a dedicated following and recognition as an influencer in interiors and design. Anna emphasises the importance of paying it forward, sharing numerous instances where she received crucial support and encouragement throughout her career. A lover of charity shop shopping and vintage finds, Anna enjoys the thrill of discovering unique items and giving them a new life. This practice not only supports sustainability but also adds a personal touch to her home and wardrobe.