From epic orchestral tributes to legendary film composers like Hans Zimmer and John Williams, celebrating the iconic music we all know and love, to The Glenn Miller Orchestra and the highly anticipated Big Christmas Party, this celebration promises to enchant and entertain throughout the holiday season.

The annual Raymond Gubbay Christmas Festival returns to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall this December with a spectacular line-up of festive shows, with something for everyone. Whether you enjoy classic carols, festive hits, or spine-tingling symphonic celebrations, this festival promises to be the perfect addition to your holiday calendar.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

The action will kick off on Friday 20th December with The Big Christmas Party and run until Monday 30thDecember with The Music of Zimmer vs Williams.

The schedule of events is as follows:

The Big Christmas Party – Friday, 20th December at 7:30pm The Big Christmas Party will boast a blend of festive pop hits and traditional favourites, featuring a dazzling live ensemble band, four headline singers TBA and incredible live music.

Music of the Movies - LOTR and Beyond – Friday, 27th December at 7:30pm

Experience epic and inspirational music from Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Game of Thrones and beyond as the worlds of TV, film and fantasy are brought to life by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and choir, in this unmissable concert featuring the greatest movie music of all time.

Glenn Miller Orchestra – Sunday, 29th December at 3pm Swing back in time with the UK's most celebrated big band, the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Enjoy wartime hits and 1940s classics.

The Music of Zimmer vs Williams – Monday, 30th December at 7:30pm It’s the ultimate film score showdown as the Glasgow Concert Orchestra presents the best music from two of the greatest film composers of all time, Hans Zimmer and John Williams.