As up to 250,000 visitors flock to Rome for the conclave, a monastery may be the best place to stay, says expert.

In 2013, over 100,000 people visited Rome for the Papal Conclave that elected Pope Francis. With the conclave for his successor underway and up to 250,000 visitors possible this week – including many Catholics from Glasgow - demand for affordable accommodation is booming. A leading travel expert’s pro tip is highly appropriate: stay in a monastery!

Record numbers of visitors were already expected in Rome this month to attend this year’s historic Catholic Jubilee. Now many more of the world’s 1.4bn Catholics – including many people from Glasgow’s large Catholic congregation – are arriving in the Eternal City to see the white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel when a new Pope is elected. Many will also want to be there for the ceremonial mass to install him, which is held about a week after the new Pope's election.

Back in 2013, over 100,000 people flocked to Rome for the election of Pope Francis. However, many more are expected to be there this year to see his successor revealed. If the number of people who filed past Pope Francis’s coffin during his lying in state is a guide, an incredible 250,000 people could be in Rome over the next few days for the historic occasion.

With numbers mounting, tourism experts are cautioning that available accommodation is struggling to meet the number of anticipated visitors.

With hotel space at a premium in Rome for the election of the next Pope, monastery and convent rooms are a fitting solution to the accommodation problem. Pictured is the Hotel Casa Valdese, sited close to the Vatican.

Lily Smith, a leading travel expert from Monasteries.com, says: ‘Last year, 30 million people flocked to the Eternal City and that figure was already set to double for the Jubilee celebrations, which are still continuing with a modified schedule. With the Papal Conclave now underway and hundreds of thousands of people trying to visit Rome to see the new Pope first appear on the balcony at St. Peter’s Basilica, the city’s available accommodation is being stretched to breaking point.

‘So many people want to be part of the historic moment when the black smoke finally gives way to white and the announcement “Habemus Papam!” (We have a pope!) is made. However, accommodation is now in such demand that visitors are having to think outside the box.

‘With yesterday’s historic but inconclusive first vote already completed, four ballots are now held daily — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — until one candidate receives two-thirds of the votes. The prediction is that it won’t take a long time for this conclave to reach a decision. That’s just as well, given that Rome’s hotels and traditional “pensiones” are already at capacity. The longest conclave lasted three years, which would certainly overload Rome’s hotels and transport infrastructure but, fortunately, this election is expected to last only a few days.

‘For anyone who wants to be there for the historic moment but has yet to book, there’s one accommodation option that still has vacancies and is remarkably fitting. In keeping with this historic event, visitors can stay in one of Rome’s many monasteries, convents or religious guest houses. Many of these are throwing open their doors to the public for this historic conclave period and the ongoing Jubilee events. What could be a more fitting place to stay?

‘Monasteries.com’s Rome guide reveals monasteries and convents that are sited across the city, from right near the Vatican to the peaceful suburbs. While some monasteries are relatively basic, many come fully equipped with modern amenities such as satellite TV and Wi-Fi. Most are far more budget-friendly than hotels or holiday lets and many offer the optional opportunity to participate in the activities being held by the monks and nuns during this period.

‘Located within the ancient walls of the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, Domus Sessoriana offers a rare opportunity to stay in a former monastery at the heart of Rome’s spiritual and historical landscape. Once home to Cistercian monks, this peaceful retreat combines centuries of sacred tradition with modern comforts. Rooms overlook cloisters, historic rooftops and the Aurelian Walls, and it also features a rooftop terrace. Just a short walk from the Colosseum and the Basilica of St John Lateran, rooms are available from £112.88 a night this month. This includes bed & breakfast, a private bathroom and air conditioning.

‘Even more ideally placed is Casa per ferie San Giuseppe della Montagna. Located close to the Vatican walls and the historic centre, it features a beautiful terrace as well as a pleasant patio with a garden. The house has thirteen rooms on three levels with an elevator. All rooms have a view of the garden and a bathroom, free Wi-Fi and air conditioning. Rooms are available this month from £121 a night.

‘Another well-sited option is the Hotel Casa Valdese, managed by the Waldensian Diaconia. Again, it is sited near the Vatican in one of the most fascinating areas of Rome. This month, double ensuite rooms are available from £184.29 a night. This includes a private bathroom, air conditioning, terrace access and bed & breakfast.

‘For more about staying in Rome on a budget, even during this incredibly busy and historic period, see the full online guide at https://www.monasteries.com/en-GB/city/rome/home/