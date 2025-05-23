Asda Coatbridge colleague marks six years cancer-free with first Race for Life

A courageous mum has completed her first Race for Life – raising hundreds of pounds for charity as she marks an incredible six years cancer-free.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Binks, Community Champion at Asda Coatbridge, joined her brother Paul McKenna and Asda colleague Marie Miller as she took on the 5k course at Glasgow Green to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Ann, 61, says taking part in the challenge was especially close to her heart as she recently celebrated marking six years cancer-free after she was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum-of-one Ann, who has worked in Asda Coatbridge for 23 years, said:

L-R Marie Miller, Paul McKenna and Ann Binks

“I had a run in with this disease six years ago. I was lucky enough to have been caught at a very early stage at a mammogram visit and I had a mastectomy. I was terrified when they told me I would need surgery, but I got through it and I’m so grateful to be here and cancer free six years later.”

As well as taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, Ann has also been a passionate supporter of Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, championing the work of breast cancer charities CoppaFeel! and Breast Cancer Now. She has volunteered consistently to raise funds for the cause and always encouraged others to check themselves regularly and to never miss a mammogram.

Taking part in the walk was a deeply personal moment for Ann, as well as a tribute to her close friend Eileen, who passed away from cancer in February of this year, and a continuation of her advocacy for cancer awareness and research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann said: “We all have our own reasons for walking the Race for Life. As well as my own stint with the disease, I was walking for my dear friend Eileen. After facing cancer three times with remarkable strength, we sadly lost her in February.

Ann Binks, taking part in Cancer Research UK Race For Life in honour of her dear friend Eileen

“The race was an emotional rollercoaster. Every year I’ve watched other people doing it in Glasgow. Even being in the crowd is emotional - there’s so much support and love in the atmosphere. This year I finally just decided I was going to try it - and I’m so glad I did!”

Ann says for her, the experience was a celebration of courage, remembrance and community. Surrounded by a sea of pink and united by a common cause, she found strength in the stories, faces and cheers of those around her.

She said:“I’ll be 62 in October and can’t believe I’ve completed my first ever Race for Life. And believe it or not, it was surprisingly easy! People from all walks of life take part, it’s just amazing. From older folks to people with disabilities and kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was joined by M arie and Paul, who supported me and encouraged me all the way. There’s plenty of crowds and entertainment – pipe bands and choirs to cheer you on. The buzz is just incredible; I’d recommend it to anyone.

“Our fundraising total is now over £800 between us, with money still coming in. It’s mind blowing! Thank you to everyone who donated, it’s going towards a fantastic cause.”