Asda colleagues wear ‘Happy to Chat’ badges to help tackle loneliness this Christmas

To help offer up more conversations, Asda colleagues and delivery drivers have the option to add a new element to their uniform: a ‘Happy to Chat’ festive badge to let customers know they’re happy to have a quick chat with them whilst doing their instore shop or if they receive a home delivery.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s called the most wonderful time of the year – but millions of over 60’s are facing a completely Silent Night – and Day – this Christmas season, with one in 10 not sure they will speak to anyone across the festive period.

One in 10 over 60’s said they’d gone to a supermarket simply to speak to another person. Worryingly, 42 per cent said their mental health suffered as a result of their lack of interaction with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help offer up more conversations, Asda colleagues and delivery drivers have the option to add a new element to their uniform: a ‘Happy to Chat’ festive badge to let customers know they’re happy to have a quick chat with them whilst doing their instore shop or if they receive a home delivery.

Catherine Ross, Service Assistant at Asda Maryhill

Service colleague Catherine Ross is a familiar face to customers of Asda Maryhill in Scotland, where she has worked in the store for 26 years.

Catherine said: "I’ve always been a bit of a chatterbox, and I’m delighted to be supporting the Happy to Chat initiative and have been wearing my Happy to Chat badge. Customers will tell me about their day, and we’ll chat away about anything and everything really – the weather, what’s on TV, you name it! It’s good to know you’re bringing a bit of brightness into someone’s day by having a nice chat and I enjoy it too.”

David Hills, Asda’s Chief Customer Officer said: “Christmas can be a challenging time for everyone, especially those experiencing loneliness. Asda colleagues always make the effort to have a quick chat and raise a smile, and we’re proud to have some of the friendliest home shopping drivers who go over and above for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Happy to Chat badges are a symbol of the great work they all do – delivering a little kindness along with their groceries to someone who may be lonely or isolated. This year, we want to make sure that whether it’s in our stores, at the doorstep, or out in the community, we try to bring people together this festive season and encourage people across the nation to check in with senior citizens in their communities.”

In addition, Asda’s network of Community Champions will be working with local school children to create Christmas cards for local care homes and those isolated in their communities. Special post boxes will be available in larger stores for customers wishing to get involved.

Asda’s famous Winter Warmer £1 meal deal in over 205 cafes has already served over 120,000 this month and the retailer continues to encourage the over 60’s to come and have a hot meal as well as being able to socialise with others.