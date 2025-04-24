Assetz Capital’s regional lending expertise delivers £20m funding in a two-week period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Development finance specialist Assetz Capital has made a strong start to its new financial year with £20m of funding already deployed across seven transactions in April, underlining the lender’s growing presence and appetite across the UK’s key regional property markets.

The completions spanned Yorkshire, the Midlands, the South Coast and the Scottish Highlands, with a notable £11.3m across three projects to the same borrower in Yorkshire.

This showcases Assetz Capital’s commitment to supporting regional developers in delivering vital housing and commercial projects with four Relationship Directors leading the transactions. Namely Ricky Humpherys in Yorkshire, David Hehir in the Midlands, Jake Hiskett in the South Coast and Geoff O’Brien in the Scottish Highlands.

The Midlands saw two completions totaling £5.6m, while a £1m deal was completed in Brighton and a £1.9m transaction supported a pre-let commercial development in the Highlands. This follows the lender’s recent launch of enhanced development finance rates from 9.1%, reinforcing its commitment to regional lending.

Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz Capital, commented:

“Our regional-first approach gives us a real edge when it comes to understanding the needs of developers where housing demand is strong.

Across the UK, developers are telling us that our certainty of funding and speed of access are absolutely critical right now. That’s where our Day 1 advances and on-the-ground lending expertise of our Relationship Directors continue to be real differentiators.”

This activity complements the announcement made at MIPIM 2025, where Assetz Capital launched its enhanced senior development finance model—boosting day 1 advances with up to 72% LTGDV and 87.5% LTC—to help SME housebuilders bring more homes to market, faster.