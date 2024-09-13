Autumnal styling, sandwiches and scones at Dobbies’ Glasgow store

For October, Dobbies Garden Centres has launched a brand new autumn edition of its hands-on planting experience, combined with a tasty Afternoon Tea in its Glasgow store.

Planting and Afternoon Tea: Autumn Edition is taking place on Tuesday 8 and Saturday 12 October, offering attendees the chance to create a seasonal style piece that can feature as a home or front door decoration.

Attendees at Dobbies’ Glasgow store will get to participate in a hands-on 90-minute workshop led by one of Dobbies’ horticultural experts with a demo, Q&A session and the opportunity to craft your very own succulent planter, made from a pumpkin, to spook-ify autumnal decor (worth £40).

Dobbies will provide a terracotta pot, pumpkin and a mix of succulents such as Echeveria elegans, Aloe artisata and Graptopetalum pentadrum, all selected by Dobbies’ Senior Buyer, Claire Bishop, who featured as a judge at RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year.

Attendees will be invited to carve out a pumpkin to display the terracotta pot in, and then have the joy of picking succulents with a variety of colours and textures. Once Halloween is over and the pumpkin starts to fade, it can be recycled and the succulents can be used in the terracotta planter for an all-year-round display.

Before creating the seasonal succulent pumpkin, attendees at Dobbies’ Glasgow store can enjoy a Traditional or Luxury Afternoon Tea, delving into three tiers of sweet and savoury delights. There are unlimited tea and coffee refills and the chance to upgrade the hot drink, or enjoy a glass of prosecco.

The Traditional Afternoon Tea offers an assortment of freshly made finger sandwiches, including smoked salmon with cream cheese, egg mayonnaise with watercress, and ham with rocket and wholegrain mustard. Customers can also enjoy Dobbies' famous scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and a delicious selection of sweet treats, including a rainbow meringue kiss and lemon mousse. The upgrade to the Luxury Afternoon Tea is an additional £4 extra per person.

Dobbies' Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is excited to see what centrepieces customers at the Glasgow store craft during this workshop. She said: “Our Planting and Afternoon Tea experiences have been hugely popular and this version with an autumn twist is the perfect opportunity to create a seasonal decoration that could be styled in your home or entrance way.

“Whether you’re a novice and have little experience with plant styling, or are looking to have some interior fun this autumn, this experience in our Glasgow store is a great way to try something new. Plus our Afternoon Tea in the restaurant is a great way for attendees to enjoy a delicious array of sweet and savoury treats.”

The Planting and Afternoon Tea: Autumn Edition is priced at £45 per person and is now bookable.

Dobbies offers a programme of autumnal events. Families can get involved in Dobbies’ Little Scare-lings, a frightfully fun Howl-o-ween party taking place across various dates throughout October, priced at £10.99 per child and £7.40 per adult.

If you’re looking for a pumpkin picking experience, Dobbies' Pumpkin Patch is kicking off on Saturday 19 October across 20 stores, offering children the chance to enjoy some activities, seasonal treats and pumpkin of their choice to take home, priced at £9.99 per person.

Known for its love of dogs, Dobbies has also introduced a Pup-kin Patch for those who want their pooches to join in the fun. Priced at £8 per pup, this event allows dogs at Dobbies to explore the Pup-kin Patch and pick out a Halloween-themed toy to take home before getting their photo taken in an autumnal setting by a Dobbies colleague.