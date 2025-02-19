Avant Homes helps homebuyers in Robroyston & East Kilbride with new move-in package

By Lucy Wilson
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 11:12 BST

Avant Homes Scotland is offering homebuyers in Robroyston and East Kilbride an exclusive move-in package at two of its developments.

Prospective buyers who reserve selected plots at Darach Fields in Robroyston and Jackton Green in East Kilbride by Friday, February 28 will benefit from the dream move package from Avant Homes.

The package includes full LBTT paid, a £1,000 contribution towards legal fees, fitted wardrobes, turf to rear garden, a flooring package and a £1,000 retailer gift voucher on legal completion.

Located off Daffodil Place, the £57m, 167-home Darach Fields development has a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Now available - The five-bedroom detached Rainbrook (pictured) is available with the 'dream move' packageNow available - The five-bedroom detached Rainbrook (pictured) is available with the 'dream move' package
Homes available with this incentive at Darach Fields include the three-bedroom semi-detached Elmwood house style price at £249,995, and three five-bedroom detached properties, the Nairn, the Stirling and the Rothesay, priced at £374,995, £399,995 and £404,995 respectively.

Avant Homes’ £69m, 252-home Jackton Green development, which is located off Jackton Road comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes.

The package is available on selected homes at the development ranging from £274,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Eyebridge house style to £389,995 for a four-bedroom detached Skybrook.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “We’re excited to help homebuyers move into the thriving communities we’ve created at Darach Fields and Jackton Green.

Now available - There are a range of homes at two developments available with the 'dream move' package (CGI indicative of house styles)Now available - There are a range of homes at two developments available with the 'dream move' package (CGI indicative of house styles)
“The homes at both developments are perfect for modern family living and our ‘Dream Home’ package provides an incredible opportunity for those looking to move.

“With these savings we don’t anticipate these homes will be available for long. Any interested buyers should visit the development today and speak with our sales team to discover how we can make their next dream move a reality.”

