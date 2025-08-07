Back of the net! St. Enoch Centre scores £2,000 for Homeless World Cup

Scotland’s team at the Homeless World Cup will benefit from a generous donation from St. Enoch Centre.

The Glasgow institution is donating £2,000 to support the players heading to Oslo for the 20th edition of the annual football tournament, which seeks to put an end to homelessness.

Over 70 organisations from across the globe will take part in the week-long Homeless World Cup, serving as a culmination and celebration of the year-round efforts to empower and inspire marginalised people through the power of football.

Representing Team Scotland is St. Enoch Centre’s charity partner, Street Soccer Scotland. A non-profit organisation offering free weekly football programmes and football-themed education to vulnerable adults and young people, the social enterprise seeks to reduce isolation, establish community and create life-changing opportunities through the beautiful game.

St. Enoch Centre’s £2000 contribution, made up of customer donations, various internal fundraising initiatives, and an additional donation from the city centre destination, will go toward the flights, accommodation and kit for the Scottish players, ensuring the players are match fit for the tournament.

Shaun Rhodes, Head of Marketing at St. Enoch Centre, commented: “It has been a privilege working with Street Soccer Scotland and getting to know the team as they prepare for the Homeless World Cup.

“Homelessness is a very real issue here in Glasgow, and Street Soccer Scotland’s efforts to support those most disadvantaged have a life-changing impact.

“We are now pleased to offer our support ahead of the team’s trip to Oslo as they set out to represent Scotland on a global stage. We wish them all the best and will be cheering for the team right here in the Centre – Go team Scotland!!’

David Duke, MBE, Founder and CEO of Street Soccer Scotland, added:“All players of the Homeless World Cup have experienced homelessness or social isolation at some point in their lives. Representing Scotland at the tournament is a major achievement and a testament to how far they have come in terms of improved wellbeing, health, self-esteem and confidence.

“The donation from St. Enoch Centre will make a huge difference to our team. As all our programmes are completely free, we rely heavily on fundraising to cover essentials like travel, accommodation and kit.

"This generous contribution eases fundraising pressures, allowing us to focus on what truly matters – supporting our players and helping them get match-ready! Let’s hope Team Scotland come home with a trophy this year."