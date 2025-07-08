Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland site managers named as best in the country for quality

Four site managers from Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland have won an NHBC Pride in the Job Award in recognition of their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

Michael Roarty, site manager at Eaglesham View in East Kilbride, Alistair Grant site manager at Calder Gardens in Coatbridge, Michael Hastings, site manager at Jackton Hall in East Kilbride and Robert Hamilton, site manager at Torrance Park in Holytown, have won these prestigious awards, marking them as among the best in the country.

Now in its 45th year, the Pride in the Job Awards recognise the very best site managers from around the country and showcase the highest standard of building homes.

Barratt Redrow site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards this year, more than any other homebuilder for the 21st year in a row, including eleven winners across Scotland. This achievement highlights how important building high-quality, sustainable homes for its customers is to Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland.

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Andy Curran, Managing Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, said: “These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to building some of the best quality homes in the country, reinforcing our dedication to excellence in construction and putting customers at the heart of everything we do. I’d like to congratulate our four site managers, each of them goes the extra mile to ensure our customers receive a superior home and service.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded 5 stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as 5 star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated 5 star for 16 years in a row.