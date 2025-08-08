Barratt Redrow offers deposit boost for key workers in Glasgow to buy their own home

Auchinleck Village, Robroyston

Customers of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in Glasgow can now overcome one of the biggest challenges to buying a home – saving for a deposit.

Barratt Redrow has extended its hugely successful Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme to even more frontline workers. The scheme, which gives up to £25,000 as a deposit, is now being offered to social workers, nursery workers, pharmacists, and a larger cohort of NHS response workers.

The developer is currently creating a range of new communities across the Glasgow and the surrounding area, including David Wilson Homes at Boclair Mews, Bishopbriggs and Auchinleck Village, and Barratt Homes at Auchinleck Village in Robroyston.

Originally launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme now supports more key workers to afford a new home by helping to pay their deposit.

Amongst those benefitting are workers in the NHS, Education sector, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland & Transport for Wales, Probation and Prison Services, Local Authorities, the RNLI, and foster carers, in addition to the newly added services.

So far, the housebuilder has given support totalling £63m to key workers across the UK, of which £8m has been provided to 498 homebuyers in Scotland.

Under the scheme, eligible key workers are offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. For example, on a home costing £250,000, key workers would qualify for a contribution of £12,500.

Andy Curran, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme has already helped almost 500 buyers in Scotland to purchase a low-carbon, energy-efficient home.

“While mortgage interest rates are starting to come down, many buyers are still struggling to get into a home that fits with their lifestyle. We’re now extending the scheme even further to ensure that those who provide essential frontline services can get into their own place.”

To find out more about the scheme, visit:

https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/offers/key-worker-deposit-contribution/

https://www.dwh.co.uk/offers/key-worker-deposit-contribution/