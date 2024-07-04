Barrhead Travel commitments to Glasgow high street with latest investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barrhead Travel are continuing to uphold its commitment to Glasgow high streets with a recent investment of £250k into new store refurbs across Scotland.

Barrhead Travel upholds commitment to Glasgow high street with retail investment

Barrhead Travel has reaffirmed its commitment to the UK high streets through a series of store refits, expansions and new uniforms for customer-facing teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half of this year has seen the revamp of three Glasgow stores including Braehead, Newton Mearns and Glasgow Forge and features new branding, experience-led areas, a furniture refresh and updated store layouts.

Jacqueline Dobson - President of Barrhead Travel

It follows the relocation of its Silverburn shopping centre store last year which moved to a larger unit as well as the opening of a new flagship store in Glasgow’s Gordon Street.

The investment forms part of a wider programme with more stores planned to undergo refits in the future.

The travel agent has a longstanding commitment to bricks and mortar retail, saying it creates a memorable experience for its customers. The group also recently announced plans for opening a second store in Northern Ireland as part of its ambition to expand. The site yet to be confirmed, with Barrhead Travel looking to recruit experienced agents to help identify local opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to renovating their stores, Barrhead Travel has invested in new uniform for customer-facing roles across its UK-wide retail network. The more modern design includes 25 new pieces designed to be mixed and matched for every season. It also ties in with the company’s initiative in modernising their high street appearance.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel said; “We know from track record that there’s still very much an appetite for travel agents to have a store presence and in turn hope this brings people back to the UK high streets.

“As well as running a successful business that supports local jobs, we also want to be creating a legacy in the cities in which we operate and help the high streets flourish for generations to come.

“By investing in our stores and our employees, we’re reaffirming our commitment and hope that other companies follow suit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrhead Travel’s retail network is open seven days a week until late as well as offering evening support through their online service, call centres and social media channels.