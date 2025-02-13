Barrhead Travel commits to onboarding 20 new apprenticeship positions

Last year saw 100% of apprentices secure full-time employment.

Leading travel group, Barrhead Travel, has announced the expansion of its apprenticeship programme creating an additional 20 new positions across various UK locations, doubling its apprenticeship recruits for 2025.

Last year saw the creation of 20 jobs following 100% of apprentices who were studying within the business completing their programme and accepting full time positions. The apprenticeship programme offers young people the opportunity to build a prosperous career in the travel retail sector including positions within marketing, HR and IT as well as sales positions in all of Barrhead Travel’s retail locations.

Barrhead Travel has been an advocate for apprentices and young people since its inception in 1975 and has taken on thousands of apprentices in its 50-year history. More than half of the company’s senior management team, including the President and Managing Director, began their careers as trainees and understand the benefits of a blended approach to education and learning on the job.

Barrhead Travel president, Jacqueline Dobson

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel said: “Apprentices are the backbone of the business community, creating talent pipelines and nurturing homegrown talent. I personally started as a trainee and have strongly advocated for the last few decades for robust investment from the Government.

“Unfortunately, many travel and tourism courses have been defunded by the Government which means that businesses are left to provide vital investment and support for the future careers of young people. We remain committed to bridging the gap through our bespoke apprenticeship programmes wherever we can and we’re delighted to be doubling our apprenticeship numbers this year.

“As well as gaining hands-on experience and being able to forge a lifelong career, apprentices also bring fresh approaches and ideas to the business and we’ve seen real innovation driven by some of our young people over the years.”

Gemma Harbinson started her career as an HR Apprentice at Barrhead Travel. Seeing success through her traineeship, she is now employed full time as a HR Advisor, based in Glasgow. She said: “I’ve always had an interest in HR and when I saw the opportunity to become an apprentice with Barrhead Travel, I jumped at the chance. I knew early on that college wasn’t for me and was keen to get hands on experience whilst also gaining qualifications.

“After completing my QA apprenticeship, I then went on to complete my CIPD and am now a HR & Recruitment Advisor at Barrhead Travel. I love being able to help people thrive and create clear pathways for growth and development within the workplace.

“To get to where I am now wouldn’t have been possible without the Barrhead Travel apprenticeship. I encourage those who are thinking about an apprenticeship to go for it, you won’t regret it.”

Barrhead Travel’s apprenticeship programme will be opening applications this week for school and college leavers.

To find out more about Barrhead Travel’s apprenticeship programme, please visit their website, or social media channels.