Barrhead Travel set to make a splash with the return of its annual summer cruise exhibition

The UK’s no.1 travel agency will host the highly anticipated in-store event with even more exclusive offers and deals

The cruise industry has only continued to thrive with its innovation and value offering to all types of travellers. Following this demand, Barrhead Travel is running its annual summer cruise event for those seeking out exclusive cruise offers and deals.

The event, which usually attracts several hundreds of customers through its door, is due to return on Thursday 22nd August at its Gordon Street flagship store, in Glasgow’s city centre.

As well as welcoming representatives from ten of the world’s leading cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, and P&O Cruises, Barrhead Travel’s in-house cruise and Canada experts will be available to make first-hand recommendations and share their own personal advice for those looking to book their cruise.

Barrhead Travel cruise team

The travel group will also have specially negotiated prices and added value benefits on offer, resulting in huge savings for customers; the hardest decision will be deciding where in the world you want to set sail.

Last year, Barrhead Travel reported cruises holidays were up by 69 percent and says it continues to enjoy record-breaking sales during 2024. Its booking data chimes with Cruise Lines International Association’s records who reported that 2.3 million Brits took a cruise during 2023, up from 1.7 million in 2022.

Jacqueline Dobson, President at Barrhead Travel said: “The demand for cruising isn’t slowing down any time soon, with new ships and itineraries attracting every type of holidaymaker. We’re also seeing increased interest in cruise for multi-generational family groups who want to cater to all age groups and interests.

“Our annual cruise event welcomes back a number of our regular customers but is also great opportunity for those who haven’t considered booking a cruise before as it lets them hear directly from the experts and find out about the range of ships available.”

For more information about Barrhead Travel’s Cruise Event and to register your place please visit: https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/events/gordon-street-cruise-event