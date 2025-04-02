Bearsden care home rated Top 20 home in the Carehome.co.uk Awards 2025 in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This marks Mugdock House's seventh year in the prestigious awards

HC-One Scotland’s Mugdock House Care Home, in Bearsden, East Dumbartonshire, is celebrating success after residents and relatives voted them as one of the Top 20 recommended care homes in Scotland in the Carehome.co.uk Awards 2025, marking Mugdock House’s seventh year in the prestigious awards.

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK.

These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones, demonstrating real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

Mugdock House colleagues holding the banner up

Mugdock House received a perfect overall rating of 10/10 based on independent reviews, in recognition of the high standards of care provided at the home – which delivers nursing and nursing dementia services to the local community.

The 64-bedded home received an ‘Excellent’ CI report in February 2025, reflecting the home’s stringent approach to clinical governance and truly personalised care.

HC-One is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community they serve, which is demonstrated by their 9.6/10 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website – which is among the highest review scores across the care home sector.

Lorraine Murray, HC-One Scotland’s Mugdock House Care Home Manager, said:

“Our residents and their families, friends and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Mugdock House and so it means the world to know that they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team – as reflected in their independent reviews on carehome.co.uk and our position as a Top 20 Care Home in Scotland.”

Maxine Smedley, HC-One Scotland’s Managing Director, stated:

“I am delighted that Mugdock House has been announced as a winner of the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award 2025 in Scotland, based on independent reviews by those using our services over the past year.

“This is an amazing achievement, which reaffirms our mission to be the first-choice care home for residents, their loved ones and our colleagues in each of the communities we serve.”

In total, twelve HC-One homes received a carehome.co.uk award for being among the Top 20 care homes in their respective regions, with five HC-One homes in the North East, three in the North West, three in Scotland and one located in Wales.