Bellshill opticians to open in temporary new location to provide community with professional eye care

A LOCAL opticians in Bellshill will reopen in a temporary location on Monday 21 April while its previous premises remains closed.

The Specsavers team is relocating to its new spot at 318 Main Street, after the original store was forced to close to allow for repairs to adjacent buildings which experienced structural damage caused by Storm Eowyn in January.

The new location will allow the store to continue providing eye tests, new frames and contact lenses to the people of Bellshill, ensuring that everyone has access to professional optical services.

This temporary location will also an OCT (optical coherence tomography) machine which can provide detailed scans of behind the eye to help identify any signs of eye health concerns such as glaucoma.

Douglas Waugh, store director at Specsavers in Bellshill, says: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to open our doors at our new location and welcome the local community back to see our team.

‘Ongoing repairs are still underway to our neighbouring buildings therefore we’re really happy that we have been able to set up in this new location as quickly as we have, to allow us to continue providing expert care to the people of Bellshill.’