‘Best in Show’ garden relocating to Glasgow after RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hot on the heels of receiving the two most prestigious awards at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show – a Gold medal and Best Show Garden – it has been revealed that the Muscular Dystrophy UK Forest Bathing Garden will be relocated to Scotland after the show.

The garden’s new home has been confirmed as The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow.

The garden was made possible thanks to funding from Project Giving Back, a charitable organisation that supports gardens for good causes at RHS Chelsea and, following the show, in communities around the UK. This generosity and support enabled garden designer Ula Maria to create something unique for Muscular Dystrophy UK – the leading charity for more than 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ula Maria created the award-winning Forest Bathing Garden based on the personal experiences and stories she had heard from the Muscular Dystrophy UK community. She wanted to design a garden that showcased how an outdoor space can provide a safe, sanctuary-like environment to support patients and their families during their most challenging times. This garden is an accessible place to give comfort and clarity, to reconnect with oneself and nature or encourage conversations with others.

Ula Maria wins Best Show Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

Features of the garden include a flint wall with a pattern reminiscent of muscle cells, more than 50 birch trees to create an immersive birch grove atmosphere and reclaimed smooth clay pavers to ensure the garden’s accessibility.

The last day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 was Saturday, May 25. The garden is now being transported 400 miles north to Glasgow, where it will be carefully replanted at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice on land that was donated to the hospice by Glasgow City Council.

“I’m delighted that the garden will be going to a hospice and can’t think of a better place,” said garden designer Ula Maria. “It means a lot to me to know that the garden will be given a new lease of life and have a positive impact on the local community. I’m really happy and can’t wait to see it in its new home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the significance of the garden’s relocation,Catherine Woodhead, Chief Executive at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “It was always the intention that our garden would go to a location that would benefit those living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions, as well as the wider community.

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow.

"We believe this hospice is an ideal place as it provides care and support for people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition, such as cancer, lung disease or neurological conditions like muscular dystrophy; and our charity is delighted to provide support alongside the staff there.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our Forest Bathing Garden relocated to The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice after the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The Chair of our Scottish Council, Sheonad Macfarlane, works as a doctor at the hospice so that’s a really nice link to our community. We hope the garden will provide a calm space that everyone can benefit from.”

Rhona Baillie OBE, Chief Executive at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice said: “We’re thrilled to provide a permanent home for the Muscular Dystrophy UK Forest Bathing Garden and know that it will make a real difference to our patients, their families, and the wider community. Hospice care is all about helping people to live as fully and as well as they can to the end of their lives, however long that may be – looking after their physical needs but also their emotional, social, and spiritual wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that being outdoors has a positive impact on both mental health and physical wellbeing and this garden will provide a unique outdoor environment for everyone to enjoy. It’s a privilege to welcome a ‘Best in Show’ garden to Glasgow and we’d like to say a huge thank you to both Muscular Dystrophy UK and the garden funders Project Giving Back for making this possible, as well as The Malcolm Group for helping to transport the garden.”