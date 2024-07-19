Best man cheers bride and groom on 50 years of happy marriage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A delighted Glasgow couple were thrilled when their best man made a surprise visit to their care home to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. Jean and Brian McGuigan were thrilled when Ronnie Harkins and his wife Monica arrived at their Milngavie Manor Care home to enjoy their special day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former primary schoolteacher Jean said: “We couldn’t believe it when Ronnie and Monica turned up - it really made the day for us.”

The besotted couple were married at St Andrew’s Cross Church in July 1974. After meeting at a dance, they had been dating for a few years before they tied the knot. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former architect Brian said: “I knew Ronnie would make a great best man because he’s very reliable and makes wonderful speeches – he didn’t disappoint in 1974, and he certainly didn’t disappoint us 50 years later!”

50th anniversary celebration at Milngavie

Best man Ronnie repeated part of his 1974 speech on the anniversary. He said: “Brian was a boring old architect until he discovered Smirnoff and Jean, but not necessarily in that order.”

During a weekend of celebrations, the couple were joined by friends and family.

Monica made a delicious two-tiered lemon and sponge cake for everyone at Milngavie to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Morag Scott said: “Jean and Brian are a wonderful couple, and we have a brilliant time listening to all their stories. It was such a privilege for us all to share their very special day with them.”