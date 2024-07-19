Best man cheers bride and groom on 50 years of happy marriage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former primary schoolteacher Jean said: “We couldn’t believe it when Ronnie and Monica turned up - it really made the day for us.”
The besotted couple were married at St Andrew’s Cross Church in July 1974. After meeting at a dance, they had been dating for a few years before they tied the knot. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.
Former architect Brian said: “I knew Ronnie would make a great best man because he’s very reliable and makes wonderful speeches – he didn’t disappoint in 1974, and he certainly didn’t disappoint us 50 years later!”
Best man Ronnie repeated part of his 1974 speech on the anniversary. He said: “Brian was a boring old architect until he discovered Smirnoff and Jean, but not necessarily in that order.”
During a weekend of celebrations, the couple were joined by friends and family.
Monica made a delicious two-tiered lemon and sponge cake for everyone at Milngavie to enjoy.
Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Morag Scott said: “Jean and Brian are a wonderful couple, and we have a brilliant time listening to all their stories. It was such a privilege for us all to share their very special day with them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.