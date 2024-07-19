Best man cheers bride and groom on 50 years of happy marriage

By hannah walker
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A delighted Glasgow couple were thrilled when their best man made a surprise visit to their care home to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. Jean and Brian McGuigan were thrilled when Ronnie Harkins and his wife Monica arrived at their Milngavie Manor Care home to enjoy their special day.

Former primary schoolteacher Jean said: “We couldn’t believe it when Ronnie and Monica turned up - it really made the day for us.”

The besotted couple were married at St Andrew’s Cross Church in July 1974. After meeting at a dance, they had been dating for a few years before they tied the knot. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former architect Brian said: “I knew Ronnie would make a great best man because he’s very reliable and makes wonderful speeches – he didn’t disappoint in 1974, and he certainly didn’t disappoint us 50 years later!”

50th anniversary celebration at Milngavie50th anniversary celebration at Milngavie
50th anniversary celebration at Milngavie

Best man Ronnie repeated part of his 1974 speech on the anniversary. He said: “Brian was a boring old architect until he discovered Smirnoff and Jean, but not necessarily in that order.”

During a weekend of celebrations, the couple were joined by friends and family.

Monica made a delicious two-tiered lemon and sponge cake for everyone at Milngavie to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Morag Scott said: “Jean and Brian are a wonderful couple, and we have a brilliant time listening to all their stories. It was such a privilege for us all to share their very special day with them.”

Related topics:GlasgowWellbeing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice