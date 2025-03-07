Best venues for Guinness deals and brunches in Glasgow this St Patrick's Day

Last year, MiXR Venues sold 266,317 Irish drinks including Jamesons and Guinness over the St Patrick’s Day weekend, with 6,669 units of Jamesons sold but Guinness unsurprisingly coming out on top, accounting for over half of that figure with approximately 186,146 pints sold as well as 63,160 Baby Guiness shots.

Whether it’s a night out or a bite to eat, MiXR Venues have plenty of food and drink offers to tap into the Paddy’s Day spirit. Head to The Chapter Collection for a complimentary pint of Guinness with every Guinness burger, or head to SPK for limited edition Guinness infused cocktails or Guiness and Espresso Martini Brunch, and students looking to dance the night away can head to Popworld for Lady Guinness shots.

Below you can find a list of the best exclusive St Patrick’s Day deals available at Glasgow MiXR venues:

Glasgow venues include:

Slug & Lettuce GlasgowThe MerchantThe Ark

Proper Pub

· 2-4-1 Jameson Ginger and lime

· Exclusive drink and shot deals

Social, Pub & Kitchen

· Guinness Food Specials

· Exclusive St Patricks Day Drinks

· Cheltenham Brunch that includes exclusive cocktails

· Icons Brunch- Includes Guinness and espresso martinis available until March 17.

The Chapter Collection

· Guinness Food specials

· Exclusive Emerald Island Martini

· Complimentary pint of Guinness with every Guinness burger*

Popworld

· Lady Guinness shots - Raspberry liqueur topped with Baileys

Walkabout

· St Patrick’s Day Food Specials – including Guinness Wings and All-You-Can-Eat-Wings on Sunday

· Drinks Specials – including Baby Mint Shots and Shamrock Shandy, a bright green beer to keep the celebrations going

· Bottomless Brunch – with free Baby Mint Shot on arrival

Book Early to Secure Your Spot

St Patrick’s Day is a huge night for celebration, and with this range of special offers and activities, Brits are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

How to Book

Reserve your place at any MiXR venue via the MiXR app.

