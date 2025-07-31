Blood donation drive in Glasgow brings community spirit to life

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association of Scotland successfully organised a community-focused blood donation drive, held at a central donation centre in Glasgow.

Young volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Muslim arrived in high spirits, with many making their very first blood donation. The atmosphere was uplifting and filled with brotherhood, as participants enthusiastically took part in this life-saving effort.

“Alhamdolillah, the event was a great success,” shared one of the organisers. “It’s encouraging to see so many of our youth eager not only to donate but also to commit to doing so regularly in the future.”

The event not only contributed vital blood supplies to the NHS but also promoted values of compassion, service, and unity within the community. The organisers expressed gratitude to all attendees and praised the spirit of Youth members of Ahmadiyya Muslim who came forward to make a meaningful difference.