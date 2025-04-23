BMW tops the list of Glasgow’s most sold used cars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow is are turning to trusted German brands, as new research from Carwow, the online car-changing marketplace, reveals that BMW and Volkswagen are the most in-demand car brands among dealers in Glasgow on its Sell My Car platform.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Glasgow, 13 per cent of used cars that receive an offer to buy are BMW, followed by Volkswagen at 12 per cent. If you own one of these cars, there’s strong buyer interest with car dealers from all over the UK actively looking to purchase quality cars — creating a prime opportunity for private sellers.

The insights come from Carwow’s Sell My Car service, which analysed thousands of listings submitted by Glasgow-based sellers. Through the platform, drivers can list their cars and receive bids from over 5,500 trusted dealers nationwide in daily online auctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data highlights a clear demand in Glasgow for premium vehicles that suit the city’s famously unpredictable weather and tight parking spots. With these playing a big part in daily driving, it’s no surprise that compact, stylish and reliable cars dominate buyer interest.

User (UGC) Submitted

BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Ford top the list of most-offered makes in the city.

When it comes to specific models, the Volkswagen Golf takes the top spot, closely followed by the BMW 1 Series and Ford Fiesta—proving that compact yet high-quality hatchbacks remain a firm favourite among Glasgow motorists.

The used car makes and models getting the most offers from dealers in Glasgow:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Corsa

BMW 1 Series

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Ford Fiesta

Colour preferences in Glasgow stand out from the national trend. While black remains the most frequently listed colour, Glasgow sellers are significantly more likely to list white cars than the UK average.

In fact, the share of white cars receiving offers in Glasgow is 4.3% higher than the national figure (22.9% vs. 18.6%). Whereas black cars receive fewer offers than average, sitting 3.7% below the national rate (19.1% vs. 22.8%). This reflects a subtle but distinct local taste for bolder colour choices compared to other regions.

Iain Reid, Head of Editorial at Carwow, said: “Glasgow sellers are putting a diverse range of cars on the market—from compact city cars to high-end models like the BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Golf. We’ve also spotted a local preference for white vehicles, showing that Glasgow drivers have a flair for standing out. With demand from buyers remaining strong, it’s an ideal moment for local motorists to secure competitive offers.”

“More than three million drivers used Carwow to value their cars last year, with many securing sales for around £1,000 more than through part exchange at a dealership. With demand remaining high, Glasgow car owners are well-positioned to take advantage of serious bidding power from dealers across the UK.

Find out more and see how much your car could fetch visit the website.