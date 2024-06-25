Body Fit Training makes Scotland debut with studio in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This past weekend (Saturday June 22) saw the exciting arrival of a brand-new Body Fit Training (BFT) studio in the city. This marks a significant milestone for the Australian fitness brand, with the new state-of-the-art studio being the first in Scotland – and a homecoming for the studio owner, Colin Fraser.

After discovering BFT while living in Sydney with his wife and three children, Colin was so impressed, he didn't just become a member – he became a franchise owner. Now, after launching two successful BFT studios in Australia, Colin and his family have recently moved back to Glasgow, to unveil Scotland's first-ever BFT studio.

“I’m so excited to launch BFT Glasgow,” said Colin. “It’s a game changer for fitness enthusiasts in the area. I’ve done a lot of different fitness events in my life – Tough Mudder’s, Ironman events, even a 100-kilometre ultra-marathon – so I’ve experienced a lot of gyms and studios in my time. You quickly get a feel for what is good and what isn’t. I was blown away by BFT, there is nothing quite like it. A friend recommended it to me, I tried it once and I’d already made the decision that I was going to enquire about investing in a BFT franchise by the time I was on my way home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a strong focus on community and science-backed programming – originally developed for elite athletes – fitness fanatics in the city can now enjoy BFT’s ultimate strength and conditioning experience.

BFT Glasgow members at Saturday's launch.

“The grand opening went incredibly well, and we’ve received loads of great feedback from those who attended the event. BFT is about so much more than just fitness, the community is like no other. It’s your own little supportive fitness family, pushing you to reach your targets and goals. Combine that with state-of-the-art fitness technology and programming and you’ve got a winning formula.”

No matter what fitness level, BFT is designed to help individuals achieve fitness goals in a supportive and high-energy environment. Workouts and equipment are customisable for every level of fitness. With 14 unique class types to choose from, BFT's hybrid training approach combines elements like strength training, HIIT, and metabolic conditioning to help burn fat, build muscle and reach fitness goals faster.

“The popularity of events like HYROX and cross-fit have surged in recent years, creating this growing demand for more hybrid training. Not only is it great for health and fitness, but it also helps keep things fresh and prevents injuries by not focusing on one specific area. That’s exactly what BFT Glasgow offers, and I’m really pleased to return to my roots by launching here. We’re excited to be the first location in Scotland to bring this revolutionary approach to fitness to the community and I’m looking forward to making a difference on my own doorstep. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, we invite you to come experience the BFT difference in person,” concludes Colin.