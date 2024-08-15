Bookface Sip & Swap Fundraiser in Support of Glasgow's Beatson Cancer Charity
Dr. Gillian Shirreffs, a Glasgow-based writer, has already raised over £10,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity through the sale of her debut novel Brodie. A former patient of the charity after her diagnosis with breast cancer, Gillian also lives with multiple sclerosis (MS), making her journey, and contributions even more remarkable.
Meet the inspiring author behind Brodie for an engaging chat and book signing. Discover the personal story that has touched so many, and get your copy signed by the author herself. Enjoy two complimentary beverages as you mingle and share in the spirit of giving. Take part in our luxury raffle for a chance to win fabulous prizes, all while supporting Beatson Cancer Charity. Our popular book swap is back, offering the perfect opportunity to refresh your reading list. Don’t miss the chance to buy Brodie on the day, with all proceeds going directly to Beatson Cancer Charity.
Gillian Shirreffs is a talented writer with a background in HR and teaching. Her work explores the complex experiences of illness through fiction and essays, driven by her own experience of breast cancer and multiple sclerosis. A heartfelt narrative that has resonated with readers across the country, her debut novel, Brodie, is the irresistible story of six women whose lives intertwine over thirty years. All proceeds from its sale are donated to Beatson Cancer Charity in gratitude for the care and kindness she received during her treatment.
Gillian said: “I love the Sip & Swap events. They’re so welcoming and warm and such a celebration of books and the wonderful people who read them! This one will be all the more special as it’s supporting the important work of Beatson Cancer Charity, a charity very close to my heart. I feel honoured to be a part of it".
This event is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and the power of literature to heal and inspire. Whether you’re an avid reader, a supporter of Beatson Cancer Charity, or just looking for a meaningful way to spend an afternoon, this event is not to be missed. Come for the cause, stay for the community! Let’s sip, swap, and support the vital work of Beatson Cancer Charity together.
Tickets priced £20 are available from Eventbrite.
