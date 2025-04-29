Bookface Sip, Swap & Support for Refuweegee and dogs welcome

By Heather Suttie
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calling all bookworms and their four-legged friends—this could be the ulti-mutt afternoon you’ve been waiting for. The Bookface charity Sip & Swap is back on Sunday 18 May, from 12.30–3pm at the award-winning Rickshaw & Co. in Partick, and this year it’s dog-friendly and raising funds for Glasgow charity Refuweegee.

Hosted by Bookface founder Heather Suttie, this feel-good, laid-back event includes a curated book swap with over 300 titles spanning food, fashion, lifestyle and wellness. Bring 2–4 books to swap and head home with fresh reads and warm fuzzies from doing good.

At the heart of the afternoon is a luxury raffle, with 100% of proceeds going to Refuweegee—a grassroots Glasgow charity supporting displaced people with essentials, dignity and a proper welcome. Prizes include beauty goodies, foodie vouchers and book bundles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heather Suttie said: "This is about people helping people—and having a laugh while doing it. You get books, drinks and our charity raffle has some fabulous prizes for food, beauty and book lovers!”

Book SwapBook Swap
Book Swap

The event is set at Rickshaw & Co., a much-loved Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant in Glasgow’s West End, known for great food and big-hearted hospitality. Co-owner Tushar Ahmed added: "Kindness, food, and books bring people together. We’re proud to support Refuweegee and open our doors to book lovers and their dogs."

Tickets are £20, including two drinks. Raffle tickets will be available at the event and donations can be made via Just Giving. All the information is here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-for-refuweegee-at-rickshaw-co-tickets-1330519271959

Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice