Bookface Sip, Swap & Support for Refuweegee and dogs welcome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all bookworms and their four-legged friends—this could be the ulti-mutt afternoon you’ve been waiting for. The Bookface charity Sip & Swap is back on Sunday 18 May, from 12.30–3pm at the award-winning Rickshaw & Co. in Partick, and this year it’s dog-friendly and raising funds for Glasgow charity Refuweegee.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Bookface founder Heather Suttie, this feel-good, laid-back event includes a curated book swap with over 300 titles spanning food, fashion, lifestyle and wellness. Bring 2–4 books to swap and head home with fresh reads and warm fuzzies from doing good.

At the heart of the afternoon is a luxury raffle, with 100% of proceeds going to Refuweegee—a grassroots Glasgow charity supporting displaced people with essentials, dignity and a proper welcome. Prizes include beauty goodies, foodie vouchers and book bundles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Suttie said: "This is about people helping people—and having a laugh while doing it. You get books, drinks and our charity raffle has some fabulous prizes for food, beauty and book lovers!”

Book Swap

The event is set at Rickshaw & Co., a much-loved Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant in Glasgow’s West End, known for great food and big-hearted hospitality. Co-owner Tushar Ahmed added: "Kindness, food, and books bring people together. We’re proud to support Refuweegee and open our doors to book lovers and their dogs."

Tickets are £20, including two drinks. Raffle tickets will be available at the event and donations can be made via Just Giving. All the information is here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-for-refuweegee-at-rickshaw-co-tickets-1330519271959