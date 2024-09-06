Bookface Sip & Swap: Tattooist of Auschwitz Special in Glasgow this October

Book lovers and TV buffs are in for an extraordinary treat this October featuring none other than multi-million bestselling author Heather Morris and Synchronicity Films’ MD and Creative Director, Claire Mundell. This highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, 26th October, from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM in Glasgow with the city centre venue being announced soon.

Heather Morris, the phenomenal author behind the international Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, will be making a rare appearance all the way from New Zealand, joining Claire Mundell, BAFTA award-winning Executive Producer of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and MD of Synchronicity Films for an in-depth conversation that is not to be missed.

The duo will delve into the magic behind the scenes of the SKY Original adaptation of Morris’s bestselling novel, offering insights into the journey from page to screen, including the intricacies of script development, casting choices, music composition, and the storytelling that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

This exclusive event promises to be a unique opportunity in Scotland for fans of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, the gripping Emmy nominated television series, inspired by the memories of Holocaust survivor and former Auschwitz prisoner, Lali Sokolov. The series has become a global sensation, trending in the Top 5 on streaming platforms in countries such as Argentina, Belize, Mexico, and Peru.

Claire Mundell

With Harvey Keitel, Jonah Hauer King and Melanie Lynskey leading a stellar cast, and a soundtrack featuring music by legends like Hans Zimmer and Barbra Streisand, the series has brought Heather Morris’s powerful story to life.

In addition to the conversation with Morris and Mundell, attendees are encouraged to participate in the beloved Bookface Sip & Swap tradition. Bring along four books to join in the sustainable book swap, where over 300 titles from various genres will be available to choose from. Whether you prefer physical books, Kindle, or audio formats, there’s something for everyone at this community-driven event.

Heather Morris joins an impressive roster of celebrated authors who have graced the sold-out Bookface events, including John Niven, Val McDermid, Alan Parks, Susannah Constantine, and many more. This is your chance to be part of a vibrant literary community and to engage with the minds behind one of the most compelling historical narratives of our time.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to connect with fellow book lovers, exchange stories, and hear from the brilliant minds behind one of the most captivating literary and television phenomena of recent years. Spaces are limited, so be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for venue details!

Follow @Bookfacecommunity on Instagram or head to Facebook and search for the private group, Bookface by Heather Suttie.