Bookface Sip & Swap with Donna Ashworth

Scottish, Sunday Times bestselling poet returns to the Bookface Sip & Swap Sunday Salon event in Glasgow with her latest release.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us on Sunday, March 16, for a relaxed and inspiring afternoon at the Bookface Sip & Swap event with Donna Ashworth, the number one Sunday Times bestselling poet. The event will take place from 3–6pm at Saints of Ingram in Glasgow. It promises to be a perfect blend of engaging conversation, book swapping, and plenty of refreshing drinks to enjoy.

Donna Ashworth, known for her uplifting and thought-provoking poetry, will be sharing insights from her debut novel and answering your burning questions about her writing process and journey. Her words have resonated deeply with her 1.7 million followers, offering a sense of hope and comfort, especially during challenging times. Since gaining widespread attention during the lockdown, Donna has published several books, including Growing Brave, all of which embrace both light and dark aspects of life to help foster resilience. Her approach to writing and life, grounded in empathy and connection, has made her a beloved figure among readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this intimate afternoon, guests will have the chance to chat with Donna, ask her questions, and engage in meaningful conversation with other book lovers. It’s a wonderful opportunity to discover more about her creative process, the inspiration behind her work, and what drives her to write poetry that touches the heart.

Donna Ashworth

The event will also feature the legendary Bookface Swap, where you can bring along up to three books you’ve enjoyed and exchange them for something new. With 300 titles to choose from, it’s a fantastic way to discover your next great read. Whether you're an avid book collector or simply looking to refresh your collection, the Bookface Swap has something for everyone. If you prefer Kindle or audio formats, you're still welcome to join in the fun.

In true Bookface style, the event will include a selection of mimosas, mocktails, and fizz to sip as you chat and mingle with fellow attendees. The ticket price includes two drinks, participation in the book swap, and photos taken by our fabulous photographer to capture the memories.

Bookface events are sold-out monthly occasions, bringing together budding authors and passionate readers for inspiring conversations and an uplifting atmosphere. Previous guest authors have included Alan Parks, John Niven, Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Fran Littlewood, Heather Morris, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event with Donna Ashworth will be another unmissable opportunity for book lovers to connect, learn, and share their love of great books.

Event Details:

When: Sunday, March 16, 3 pm – 6 p.

Where: Saints of Ingram, 157 Ingram St, Glasgow.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-donna-ashworth-on-sunday-16th-march-in-glasgow-tickets-1220755696149?aff=oddtdtcreator

Don't miss this unique chance to meet Donna Ashworth, enjoy a cozy afternoon of books and drinks, and be part of the inspiring Bookface community. Secure your spot today!