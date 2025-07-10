Bookface Sip & Swap with Dr Gillian Shirreffs to raise funds for Beatson Cancer Charity

Book lovers are invited to a special Bookface Sip & Swap on Saturday 25th October, taking place at Saints of Ingram in Glasgow from 3–6pm—a relaxed afternoon of swapping books, sipping drinks, and raising money for Beatson Cancer Charity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event will spotlight Elephant, the true, raw, darkly funny new book by Gillian Shirreffs. Following the success of her bestselling debut Brodie, Elephant draws on Shirreffs’ own experiences of illness to explore grief, friendship, humour and survival with unsentimental honesty. The book has already received critical acclaim for its originality and emotional clarity.

Hosted by broadcaster, avid reader and founder of Bookface, Heather Suttie, this popular event gives readers the chance to refresh their shelves, discover new authors, and connect with fellow book lovers— and participate in a luxury raffle to raise funds for charity. Glasgow-based Dr Shirreffs lives with MS and was treated for breast cancer at Beatson Cancer Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests are encouraged to bring along up to four good-quality books to swap. All genres are welcome, and any leftover titles will be donated to charity.

Elephant

Tickets include two drinks, there’ll be raffles, book chat, and you’ll be able to purchase a copy of Elephant on the day. Expect a warm, informal atmosphere and plenty of recommendations.

This event is part of the Bookface community—an online and in person space for readers with over 5,000 members across Scotland.

Event details:

Bookface Sip & Swap

Elephant

Saturday 25th October

Saints of Ingram, Glasgow

3–6pm

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-dr-gillian-shirreffs-on-saturday-25th-october-tickets-1480974327079?aff=oddtdtcreator

All proceeds of the luxury raffle go to Beatson Cancer Charity.