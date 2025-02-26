Bookface Sip & Swap with Fran Littlewood

Join us for an exciting morning of books, fizz, and fascinating conversation at the Bookface Sip & Swap on Saturday June 28, 9.30am – 1 pm at Saints of Ingram, Glasgow.

We’re celebrating the release of The Favourite, the highly anticipated second novel by New York Times bestselling author of Amazing Grace Adams, Fran Littlewood.

When a seemingly innocent family reunion takes a sharp turn, and a father reveals his favourite child, the Fisher family is forced to confront long-buried secrets. The Favourite is an emotional rollercoaster filled with sharp wit, dark humour, and a deeply tender exploration of family dynamics. It’s the kind of book that sticks with you, keeping you hooked right until the last page.

Why You Can’t Miss This:

Meet Fran Littlewood in person and hear about the inspiration behind her brilliant new novel.

Swap books with fellow readers—300 titles are up for grabs!

Sip on coffee, nibble on delicious croissants, and raise a glass of fizz as you mingle with fellow book lovers.

Praise for The Favourite:" Now and again, I read a book so fabulous I get queasy with jealousy. This is one such book. Funny, dark, fascinating, and utterly convincing. On my QWJ (Queasy With Jealousy) Scale, I award it 16/10."– Marian Keyes

This event is perfect for anyone passionate about reading and connecting with like-minded people. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to chat with Fran and dive into the world of The Favourite—a book that’s already being called a must-read of 2025 by Stylist.

The Bookface Sip & Swap Experience:

Swap four books (or just come to enjoy!).

Choose from 300 carefully selected titles to take home with you.

Enjoy a coffee, croissant, fizz and vibrant conversation with authors and readers.

Bookface’s monthly Sip & Swap events are a much-loved occasion for readers of all kinds. It’s an afternoon of warmth, wit, and insightful conversation, where you can pick up new reads, meet fellow book lovers, and dive into lively chats with bestselling authors. Previous guest authors include the likes of Tom Newlands, Donna Ashworth, Sophie Gravia, Chris Brookmyre, Val McDermid, John Niven, Nikki May, and many more.Whether you’re a Kindle or audiobook fan, the Bookface community is here for all kinds of readers. The Favourite is sure to be another standout in the collection of must-reads shared at this event.

Join the Bookface Community:

Want to be part of the Bookface movement? Join our online community of 4.7K book lovers worldwide on Facebook: Search Bookface by Heather Suttie on Facebook

Don’t miss out—this event is sure to sell out fast.

Event Details:

When: Saturday June 28, 9.30 am – 1 pm

Where: Saints of Ingram, 157 Ingram Street, Glasgow

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-fran-littlewood-on-saturday-28th-june-in-glasgow-tickets-1230436260979?aff=oddtdtcreator