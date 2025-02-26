Bookface Sip & Swap with Juano Diaz in Glasgow

Join us on Saturday, April 26, for an unforgettable Bookface Sip & Swap with Juano Diaz, artist and author of the critically acclaimed memoir, Slum Boy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event promises to be a memorable morning for anyone who loves powerful, life-changing stories. Juano’s journey from a childhood of hardship in the slums of Glasgow to becoming an award-winning LGBTQ+ hero is a testament to resilience and strength.

Slum Boy is a memoir that goes beyond personal triumph, shedding light on larger societal issues with raw honesty and heart. It’s a book that will challenge you, move you, and stay with you long after you’ve finished reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will give you the unique opportunity to meet Juano Diaz in person, hear firsthand about his incredible journey, and learn about how Slum Boy came to be.

Bookface Sip & Swap

You’ll have the chance to discuss his experiences finding his true identity, reconnecting with his mother, and overcoming the many challenges life threw his way.

It’s not just an event for reading enthusiasts but for anyone who appreciates stories that go deep and make an impact.

Expect lively conversations, intimate moments with Juano, and a chance to connect with fellow book lovers who share your passion for powerful storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the conversation with Juano, the event will offer a cozy atmosphere to sip coffee, enjoy delicious pastries, and raise a glass of champagne to toast his remarkable journey.

Juano Diaz

This is also a fantastic opportunity to participate in the Bookface book swap, where you can exchange books with fellow attendees from a collection of 300 carefully selected titles. Whether you bring four books to swap or just come to enjoy the experience, you’ll leave with new connections, new books, and a new perspective.

Slum Boy has already sparked important conversations worldwide and is being praised for its emotional depth and inspiring message. Juano’s story is one of survival, courage, and the strength it takes to live your truth. It’s a book that will resonate long after you’ve turned the final page, and hearing Juano share it in person will make it even more powerful.

Bookface’s monthly Sip & Swap events are a space for avid readers and budding authors alike to connect, learn, and be inspired. Previous guests have included CJ Cooke, Tom Newlands, Chris Brookmyre, Val McDermid, Fran Littlewood, Heather Morris, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a growing community of 4.7K members worldwide, Bookface is the place for book lovers to discover new voices, engage in thought-provoking conversations, and connect with others who share their love of reading.

This event is expected to sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to meet Juano Diaz and be part of this incredible experience. Reserve your spot today and join us on 26th April for a morning that will stay with you for a long time.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, April 26, 9.30am – 1 pm.

Where: Saints of Ingram, 157 Ingram Street, Glasgow.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-juano-diaz-on-saturday-26th-april-in-glasgow-tickets-1143061550869?aff=oddtdtcreator