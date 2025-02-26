Bookface Sip & Swap with Kate Foster in Glasgow

Join us on Saturday, May 31, for an exciting and inspiring Bookface Sip & Swap event at Saints of Ingram in Glasgow, from 9.30am to 1 pm.

We’ll be celebrating the release of Kate Foster’s third novel, The Mourning Necklace, with a morning full of engaging conversation, book swapping, and plenty of delicious treats. This is a must-attend event for anyone who loves great books, inspiring stories, and spending time with new bookish friends.

Kate Foster, the author of The Maiden and The Mourning Necklace, has made waves in the literary world with her unique storytelling. Her debut novel The Maiden was a feminist retelling of a 17th-century Edinburgh murder that became a Times and Waterstones bestseller.

It was also longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2024. Kate’s work is deeply influenced by local folklore and focuses on the complexities of history and women’s untold stories, which makes her books both compelling and thought-provoking.

At 48, Kate embraced her debut author journey, and her inspiring career shift from a 25-year career in journalism to becoming a published novelist has resonated with many aspiring authors. She will be sharing her experiences, insights into her writing process, and the challenges and triumphs of becoming an author later in life. This event will offer you the chance to meet Kate in person, chat about her career, and learn about the inspiration behind The Mourning Necklace, her latest release.

As always, Bookface Sip & Swap events bring together a community of book lovers, and this one will be no exception. While sipping coffee, croissants, and fizz, you’ll have the chance to swap books with fellow attendees, discover new titles, and engage in meaningful conversations with other readers. Whether you’re a fan of historical fiction, folklore, or just love finding new reads, this is the perfect way to spend your Saturday morning. You’ll also get to hear directly from Kate about her novels and her unique journey into the world of writing.

Bookface Sip & Swap events are always sold-out, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this special day. In addition to a cozy atmosphere and engaging conversation, your ticket includes two drinks, access to the book swap, and our professional snapper to capture the memories. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet Kate Foster, hear about her novels, and connect with fellow book lovers in an intimate and inspiring setting. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today!

Event Details:

When: Saturday, May 31, 9.30am – 1pm.

Where: Saints of Ingram

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-kate-foster-on-saturday-31st-may-in-glasgow-tickets-1230174247289

Don’t miss out on this amazing event with Kate Foster – a morning of books, inspiration, and great conversation awaits. Book your place now!