Boost for Wheatley communities with roll out of new environmental service

Communities in Glasgow will be cleaner and greener thanks to a new environmental service.

The new Environmental Improvement Team from Wheatley Homes focuses on gutter cleaning and power-washing backcourts, paths and bin areas.

The team works alongside Wheatley’s Neighbourhood Environmental Team to help keep communities tidy and looking great.

The service was initially launched in the south of Glasgow in February, but is now being rolled out in the north-east and north-west over the coming weeks.

Steven Gray, Director of Environmental Services at Wheatley Group, said: “Our environmental teams play a key role in keeping our communities clean and tidy. That work includes collecting bulk uplift and litter picks through to helping transform community spaces and planting trees to boost our sustainability efforts.

“This latest service has been designed to build on that service. The new team will work really closely with the NETs, as well as colleagues in our investment teams and City Building (Glasgow) to drive up standards even more.”

Wheatley’s NETs lifted more than 18,000 tonnes of bulk waste in Glasgow last year and cleaned more than 100,000 backcourts and gardens.

Wheatley Homes recently announced it is investing £156 million over the next three years improving existing homes and neighbourhoods across Glasgow.

This includes:

Around 2450 new windows in homes to make them warmer;

The replacement of 620 front and back doors to make homes draught-free and more secure;

Nearly 1100 new electric heating systems and 2300 new boilers fitted; and

Over 2090 brand new kitchens installed in homes.

It will also see £53m spent on environmental improvements to drive up standards and help make communities cleaner and greener.