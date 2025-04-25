Bournemouth man living with Parkinson’s to run fifth London Marathon in support of Parkinson’s UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bournemouth resident Paul Logue, 57, originally from Glasgow, is preparing to run his fifth London Marathon this Sunday to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

Paul, who has been living with Parkinson’s for several years, is using his marathon journey to raise awareness for the condition while showing others that life can still be lived to the fullest.

Reflecting on why he’s running for a fifth time, Paul said:

“I love it, it’s that simple. The route, the stunning landmarks, and the energy of the crowd - it’s indescribable. It’s hard, no doubt, but when I look at the crowd, I see nothing but support. Their energy keeps me going.”

Paul’s re-purposed bucket hat, created from an old Parkinson’s UK running t-shirt, which he’ll wear on Sunday

This year, Paul has added a personal touch to his fundraising by incorporating creative ideas into his marathon attire. One unique idea includes re-purposing his Parkinson’s UK running top from last year into a bucket hat, which he will wear during the race.

Paul said:

“I wanted something unique and meaningful. The hat has already generated interest, and it’s a great way to recycle items with a personal touch.”

Whilst training for the marathon, Paul has received an enormous amount of support from his local community and family. His daughter, Jess, held a quiz and bake sale in Scotland, while friends in London took on their own challenges to support him. His wife, Sarah, has also played a key role in organising clothing sales, and the efforts of those around him have had a big impact on his fundraising goal, with £2,413 raised so far.

Paul running a previous London Marathon

Paul said:

“Running a marathon is tough, but when people shout your name along the route, it’s an unbelievable boost. I’m doing this for everyone living with Parkinson’s.

“Parkinson’s can bring out many fears, but it doesn’t mean you give up. Life changes, but we can learn to adapt. I’m choosing to keep moving forward, and I’m lucky to still be able to run these marathons. This is for all my fellow runners with Parkinson’s.”

Exercise has become an essential part of Paul’s daily routine. Running and other activities, such as boxing, help him manage his symptoms and maintain both physical and mental wellbeing.

Paul explained:

“Exercise works for me. It helps with my balance, my mood, and my overall sense of accomplishment. Even when Parkinson’s tries to slow me down, I refuse to give up.”

To stay motivated during the marathon, Paul sticks to a simple mantra and a playlist that keeps him going. He said:

“I focus on running the mile I’m in and keeping my head up. My playlist includes a mix of ‘80s, ‘90s, and more recent tunes. But my first song is always ‘Let Your Love Flow’ by The Bellamy Brothers - it’s the perfect way to start the race.”

Crossing the finish line at the London Marathon will be an emotional milestone for Paul. Paul said:

“Crossing the finishing line will be a moment of reflection. I’ve just shown myself that I can do this, and I’ll continue to keep moving forward every day. When I cross that line, I feel like I’ve won.

“One day, a cure for Parkinson’s will come, and I’m proud to play my part in that.”

After the marathon, Paul plans to celebrate with his family and friends and treat himself to some much-needed relaxation.Paul added:

“I’ll definitely be avoiding stairs for a day or two!”

Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising & Experience at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Paul for running the London Marathon for the fifth time. Taking on the marathon is a huge commitment, especially while living with Parkinson’s, and we’ll all be cheering him on every step of the way.

“This year, 303 runners will be running the London Marathon to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK. With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.”

To support Paul and make a donation, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/paul-logue

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way.

For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.