Bowling and activity venue set to open first site in Scotland

King Pins, a striking new bowling and entertainment destination, has announced it will be making its Glasgow debut this Summer. The new venue promises a top-tier bowling experience with state-of-the-art lanes, immersive games, and a vibrant social atmosphere.

King Pins Glasgow will be home to a variety of family-friendly games and activities including ten-pin bowling, King Pins’ signature Duck Pin bowling, tech darts, American pool, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, and an arcade.

For guests fancying a bite to eat or a refreshing drink, King Pins Bristol will have a bar and onsite eatery designed to ensure the good times keep rolling in between games. Further information on the food and beverage offering will become available ahead of the launch.

The new site 21,000 sqft site will be opening in Glasgow’s popular Silverburn and is set to become the new go-to destination for fun-seekers of all ages, from seasoned bowlers or those looking for a great night out with friends and family. King Pins will also have a range of corporate and event packages to cater to businesses and larger groups.

Since launching their first two sites in Manchester in summer 2023 and May 2024, Kings Pins has quickly expanded across the UK following a recent launch in Bristol’s Cabot Circus. King Pins Glasgow will be the brand’s first site in Scotland and have plans to open further sites in Belfast and Leeds in the future.

James Travis, Brand Manager at King Pins, said, “We’re thrilled to bring King Pins to Glasgow and introduce a fresh and exciting activity experience to the city. Glasgow is the perfect location for our first venue in Scotland, and we are eager to be part of such a vibrant and dynamic community. We can’t wait to start welcoming guests and create unforgettable memories.”

Find out more about King Pins by visiting https://kingpinsbowling.co.uk

