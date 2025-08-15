Briar Homes celebrates trio of nominations in prestigious award ceremony

By Laura Caulfield
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Family-owned independent housebuilder Briar Homes has secured three shortlistings at the Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2025 for its Meadowood development in Garthamlock.

The highly sought-after development comprises 22 stylish three-bedroom homes, offering a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced properties that create a welcoming, close-knit community. Located in the established suburb of Garthamlock, Meadowood offers direct access to nature and green spaces, connected via a network of nature reserve paths. Its location also offers excellent transport links to Glasgow city centre and nearby leisure and dining at The Fort.

Most Popular

The development has secured nominations in the categories of Development of the Year, Best Family Home (Small) and Best Show Home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A particular highlight is the spacious three-bedroom semi-detached Ash show home, nominated in both the Best Family Home and Best Show Home categories. Featuring a nature-inspired interior design that reflects its picturesque surroundings, with the development backing onto Cardowan Moss Local Nature Reserve and close to Hogganfield Loch.

Ash Show Home, Meadowoodplaceholder image
Ash Show Home, Meadowood

Appealing to both growing families and downsizers, the Ash offers 1,028 sq ft of modern living space, with a stylish open-plan kitchen and dining area and a separate front-facing lounge. Upstairs, there are three generous bedrooms, including a primary en-suite shower room, plus a large family bathroom.

Paul Kelly, Managing Director of AS Homes Scotland and Briar Homes, said: "We are delighted that Meadowood has been recognised with three nominations at these prestigious awards. The response to the development, and to the stunning Ash show home in particular, has been exceptional. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating high-quality homes across Scotland.”

Winners will be announced during a glittering awards ceremony packed with property professionals at The DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Thursday, September 25

.

Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice